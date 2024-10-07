Letter: High costs, little aloha causing tourism slide

With regard to slumps in tourism, it is very basic: Blame high hotel rates. No amount of marketing can compete with less expensive all inclusives offered in other sunny locations.

People are sick of being nickel-and-dimed here. We are no longer family- friendly and unless visitors have a timeshare, they likely won’t be back for regular visits.

We don’t have that many attractions to entice them. Everyone wants to see North Shore’s big waves, but that means getting stuck in traffic. Get rid of the unfriendly protesters and support projects like the Thirty Meter Telescope, whose developers only stick around for its unique location. Support University of Hawaii research and diversify. People want a fun, interesting vacation — and we are not that.

Bottom line, the cost and our hotel industry, with a couple of exceptions, will ruin us.

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

