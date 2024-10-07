Letter: Mouthguards should be required for many sports

I am responding to a recent letter about mouthguard use by football players. Mouthguards are required on the high school and college levels, but only recommended on the professional level.

Equipment rules require a colored mouth protector to be worn during a football game. It does not specify the quality of the mouthguard, which has various levels. It also does not state that mouthguards should be worn in the mouth.

As a retired dentist and a fellow of the Academy for Sports Dentistry, I have been and still am a persistent advocate for wearing of properly fitted, custom-made mouthguards for football, where it is mandatory, as well as other sports such as basketball, soccer, wrestling and anywhere there is a moderate to high possibility of oral injuries. Athletic trainers and the dental profession should be supportive in this pursuit. Once an injury occurs, it can no longer be prevented.

Melvin Choy

Manoa

