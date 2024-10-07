Off the news: Mainland dock strike ends, for now

You can (probably) hold off on hoarding toilet paper: East Coast and Gulf Coast dockworkers have ended a three-day strike that shut down shipping and spurred panic buying across the country.

The workers tentatively agreed to a deal with port operators that provides for a wage hike of more than 60% over two years, Reuters reported — but other issues remain unresolved, including the potential use of automation to replace jobs. The strike had blocked the unload- ing of container vessels in 36 ports from Maine to Texas.