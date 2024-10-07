UH women’s soccer wins sixth straight

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Amber Gilbert scored at 57:00 off an assist from Mia Foster as the Hawaii women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to six with a 1-0 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Kennedy Justin made two saves for the Rainbow Wahine (8-6-0, 4-0-0 Big West).

Mia Ranson made two saves for the Titans (4-8-2, 2-2-1).

The Rainbow Wahine will next play at UC San Diego on Thursday.