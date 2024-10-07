NFL Islanders: Sept. 7, 2024

University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive lineman: Came off the bench but didn’t have a tackle in the loss to the Broncos as he carves out a role on special teams.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball four times for an average of 52.5 yards in the loss the to the Jaguars, unleashing one 65 yards but it led to a 53-yard return to the 19-yard line. It is the second time in two weeks his punt unit has allowed a return of 30 or more yards, that hasn’t happened since the middle of last season and it has never happened three weeks in a row. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s two field goals and four extra points.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Dolphins, collecting five tackles. Two of them were solo stops and one of them were for a loss. As a mainstay on defense, Tavai spent the week prior to the game refuting reports that the locker room is on the verge of a mutiny over the quarterback position.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Los Angeles has a bye this week and will take on the Broncos next week. Gilman has played every snap of every game so far this season but hasn’t blitzed and his receiver has been targeted by seven passes with six completions and a touchdown. Gilman will play on Monday Night Football for the sixth time in his career, his team is 4-1 in the prime time game.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench in the win over the Jets in London, making three tackles and downing a punt. Grugier-Hill’s playing time decreased with the return of Ivan Pace, who got hurt again in the third quarter but returned a series later. Grugier-Hill didn’t have a snap on defense in the first two weeks when Pace was healthy but got some snaps on Sunday.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive lineman: Came off the bench for the second week in a row in the win over the Bengals. He has been marching onto the field to block on extra point tries as he works his way up the depth chart.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Came off the bench in the win over the Seahawks, failing to make a tackle but being flagged for illegal use of hands on an extra-point try in the fourth quarter.

PUNAHOU

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Was carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates after drilling a 59-yard walkoff field goal to beat the Bills. Fairbairn became Houston’s all-time leading scorer earlier in the game with a 47-yard field goal, breaking Kris Brown’s mark of 767. He also made a 50-yarder and two extra points as well as kicking off four times for three touchbacks. Fairbairn played his 111th career NFL game, the same number as fellow Hawaii-born players Leo Goeas, Esera Tuaolo and Vince Manuwai.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals wide receiver: Started in the loss to the Ravens but missed out on a lot of the fireworks with only two targets. His lone catch was for a career-long 39 yards to start the second half but he was pushed out at the 2-yard line. Earlier in the week he won his appeal for a violent gesture and he got his $5,305 back and said the league ruled that his bow-and-arrow celebration is legal.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Came off the bench and had some quality snaps in crunch time of the win over the Steelers, collecting one tackle and a pass batted down on third and one with 7:36 left.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Made his second straight start in the loss to the Cowboys and had two tackles, including a half sack and fumble recovery before suffering a hamstring injury. He was originally listed as questionable to return but was downgraded to out after limping back to the locker room.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Came off injured reserve and got some mop up duty in the win over the Browns. Mariota completed one of his three passes for negative yardage. He also ran the ball twice for two yards. Mariota played for the first time this season after recovering from a pectoral injury. He has suited up for five teams in his career, wearing No. 8 for the Titans, Raiders and Eagles, No. 1 for the Falcons and No. 18 for the Commanders. Running back Brian Robinson wears No. 8 for Washington.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Was a healthy scratch for the game against the Cowboys, the second week he has sat out despite being healthy. Pittsburgh called up Brandon Johnson up from the practice squad instead of playing Wilson, leaving them with five receivers for the game. Wilson is one of three receivers taken in the first four rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft who has not made their NFL debut yet.

WAIANAE

>> Kanai Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Returned to the field after missing a week with a calf injury, playing his regular spot on special teams but not getting a tackle in a 34-18 loss to the Broncos. Denver averaged 27 yards on two punt returns and 305 yards on two kick returns with Mauga serving as gunner.