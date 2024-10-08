Column: DoD nuclear project besmirches Pele

As residents of Hawaii, we hold a deep connection to culture, land and the deities that define identity. The decision by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to name its new small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) project “Project Pele” raises significant concerns about cultural insensitivity and the appropriation of sacred names for military purposes. This initiative not only disrespects the profound spiritual significance of Pele, but also represents a costly, misguided, and environmentally destructive approach to energy production.

Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of fire, volcanoes and creation, is not merely a mythological figure; she is a living deity who holds significant cultural and spiritual importance to Native Hawaiians. By naming a nuclear reactor project after her, the DoD not only overlooks the deep respect associated with Pele’s name but also perpetuates a historical pattern of disregard for indigenous beliefs. The name evokes irony given the military’s history of environmental contamination in Hawaii, particularly at the Pohakuloa Training Area, which has suffered from the effects of depleted uranium.

Moreover, the Army’s attempt to renew its lease for the 23,000 acres of state-owned land at Pohakuloa in 2029 should be reevaluated, as this land rightfully belongs to the Hawaiian people. The historical and ongoing environmental degradation caused by military activities in Hawaii, particularly at Pohakuloa, has left lasting scars on the land and its people. Rather than continuing a lease that perpetuates this cycle of exploitation, the military should consider returning the land to Native Hawaiians as a step toward acknowledging past injustices and respecting their sovereignty. The call for this land return aligns with broader movements for Indigenous rights and environmental justice, emphasizing that true reconciliation involves not just better practices but also a commitment to restoring what has been taken.

Critically, the development of SMRs has faced significant scrutiny. Advocates promote them as a solution to energy needs, claiming they are more cost-effective and quicker to build than traditional nuclear reactors. However, recent analyses indicate that SMRs remain “too expensive, too slow, and too risky” to play a significant role in the energy transition. Their deployment cannot keep pace with the pressing climate crisis, and funds diverted to SMR development could be better spent on established renewable energy technologies that are already available.

Additionally, the push for uranium to fuel these reactors poses a serious risk to Indigenous communities, particularly the Navajo Nation. Recent protests have erupted over the transportation of uranium ore through Navajo territory, which is illegal under their laws. The Navajo Nation has long suffered from the toxic legacy of uranium mining, and this renewed interest in uranium extraction threatens to exacerbate existing injustices. Navajo President Buu Nygren has condemned the transport, emphasizing that it not only endangers their communities but also violates their sovereign rights to protect their land.

This situation exemplifies a troubling pattern of exploitation by both the DoD and the Department of Energy, which have historically overlooked Indigenous rights in favor of resource extraction and military objectives. The call for uranium to fuel new reactors like Project Pele risks perpetuating the cycle of environmental damage and cultural insensitivity.

I urge the DoD to cancel Project Pele and cease pursuing small modular reactors (SMRs). At the very least, the name must be changed to something that does not appropriate Native Hawaiian culture.

The $300 million allocated to this project would be far better spent on cleaning up unexploded ordnance in Makua Valley, Kahoolawe and Pohakuloa, areas that continue to suffer from the military’s historical environmental impact.

Lynda Williams is a physicist and resident of Hilo.