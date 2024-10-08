Letter: HART request is simply a fix for payment issue

A Skyline train pulls up to Halaulani station near Leeward Community College on April 22.

Friday’s front-page story about the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation requesting a $1 billion appropriation from the state was misleading, inflammatory and irresponsible.

Based on the comments generated by the story, many readers think that HART is asking for new money. That is not the case. All the appropriation would do is fix a timing issue with respect to payment of the general excise and transient accommodations taxes to HART. It’s not worthy of a news story, let alone page one.

There’s enough negativity and misinformation in our communities today. The media should not be adding to it.

Natalie Iwasa

Board member of HART, writing in her personal capacity

