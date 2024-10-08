Letter: Maui mayor’s plea for tourists is disingenuous

The Oct. 1 issue of the Star-Advertiser had an excellent front-page article on the importance of tourism to the economy and well-being of Hawaii, and how leaders of all islands were traveling off island to promote tourism on Hawaii (“Visitor industry faced with soft data”).

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was one of those who was campaigning for visitors to come to Maui while he is pushing through a bill, known on Maui as the “Bissen Bill,” which will eliminate 7,000 vacation units. Is there something wrong with this picture?

The loss of county income and resident jobs, as well as the loss of businesses that depend on visitors, will be devastating to Maui. Our only hope is that the County Council will have the common sense to not vote for the Bissen Bill. Too bad we have a mayor who talks out of both sides of his mouth.

Jim Blarigan

Kihei, Maui

