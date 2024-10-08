Letter: Offer homeless option to rent space at campsites

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter writer made an excellent observation that more resources need be applied toward homeless shelters (“Do more to aid, protect Oahu’s homeless kupuna,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1). In fact, more options for shelter are sorely needed.

Camping is allowed on agriculturally zoned land on Oahu with a minor use permit. Campgrounds (not to be considered tent cities) would add a very helpful component to the need for shelter. Doing the math, $5 or $6 per night could provide a campsite in a well-regulated campsite with code- conforming bathroom/shower facilities and a cooking/barbecue area. Pets could be kept on leash during the night. Services and counseling could be provided by nonprofit service organizations.

Many folks in the homeless communities could afford and would welcome such camping facilities.

Richard Stancliff

Aina Haina

