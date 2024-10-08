Letter: Use HART appropriation to tear down Skyline

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I read in the Oct. 4 paper that HART is requesting a $1 billion appropriation from the state. May I be so prudent as to inquire about the purpose of that?

Being a 50-year kamaaina and having followed that project for about 13 years, I have come to the sensible conclusion that wise heads should decide on Plan B: If the project does not work, bring it to an end.

Use this money to tear down those ugly pillars, restore the spoiled aina, grind down the concrete and repave all our rotten streets and help the homeless people. It was never intended for any traffic improvement. That was just misleading propaganda. It was to provide heavy paychecks for the union, pay for mortgages, SUVs, cellular and loco moco.

Just have the moral fortitude to admit we made a mistake. We all make mistakes.

Our entire aina would be grateful.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter