Off the news: Stay alert; hurricane season isn’t over yet

It certainly feels that Hawaii has been relatively lucky weather-wise this year, given the terrible fortune visited upon the southeastern quadrant of the U.S. mainland. Those states are dealing with Hurricane Milton bearing down on Florida in the wake of Helene.

Do not exhale, folks. Hurricane season extends through November, so anything still could happen in the Central Pacific region.

Meanwhile, isle Red Cross volunteers are getting calls to deploy to help the survivors to their east. For those who want to help, now might be a good time to make a donation: www.redcross.org.