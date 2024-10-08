Late-night comfort food

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If it’s after 9 p.m. and you’ve got the late-night munchies, not to worry — MOPS Central has you covered. The biz, which originated in 2020, has always been an evening food truck, according to owner Roger Bacla-an.

“I wanted to be like Miki’s (in Pearl City) — that was my inspiration,” Bacla-an says. “That’s where our meatballs — one of our bestsellers — came from. Everything here comes from family recipes. ‘MOPS’ is like our version of ‘kau kau.’

“Many people come here for a certain thing,” he adds. “Lots of people like our loco mocos; we call them MOPS Mokos ($15 each), and they’re made with meatballs. Our 94Yaki Moko is teriyaki meatballs; meanwhile, the Tama is cream of mushroom meatballs.”

The Mum Mum fries ($5 small, $10 large) are also a crowd favorite. This is the business’s version of loaded fries, and it comes with a special sauce and three eggs.

The classics on the menu — shrimp tempura ($14), pork chops ($15) and fried chicken ($14) — all come with two scoops of rice and garlic corn.

Keep an eye out for weekly specials. Favorites include poke nachos with Kusisi or Iniki sauce ($15), poke bowls ($12) and ahi poke mix bowls ($16 two choices, $19 three choices).

“Our Kusisi sauce is Sriracha mayo topped with furikake and red hot chili flakes,” Bacla-an says. “The Iniki sauce is a newer version; it’s the Kusisi sauce without the hot chili flakes.”

The food truck is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@mopscentral).

MOPS Central

94-866 Moloalo St., Waipahu

Call: 808-978-1907

Instagram: @mopscentral

How to order: In person or via phone

How to pay: Cash and Venmo only