City removing palms infested by coconut rhinoceros beetles
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
City arborists Monday removed several infested coconut trees at 66-449 Haleiwa Road.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a city-and-county worker with a coconut rhinoceros beetle.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Arisa Barcimas, with the Rhinoceros Beetle Response Team, held up a CRB larva.
Roxanne Adams
Keith Weiser
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A city-and-county crew pulled apart palm trees Monday in Haleiwa to find invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles.