On the Move: Gana Maheshwaran and Craig A. Waterman

Outrigger Hospitality Group has
announced the following promotion and appointment:
>> Gana Maheshwaran to area
general manager of Kiahuna Plantation Resort Kauai by Outrigger and Waipouli Beach Resort &Spa Kauai by Outrigger. Maheshwaran joined in 1999 as an executive housekeeper; his 25 years at Outrigger include his previous position as general manager of Kiahuna Plantation Resort since 2016, and
numerous positions at Sheraton Kauai Resort, Embassy Vacation Resorts and Westin Kauai Resort.
>> Craig A. Waterman as general manager of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Waterman, who started his career in housekeeping for the Ritz-Carlton, joins with more than
20 years’ experience in hospitality, previously as area general manager for
Davidson Hospitality in Long Branch, N.J., and leadership positions at Hyatt, Two Roads, Sage, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton.
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.