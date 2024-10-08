Waipahu man allegedly took sexual photos of underage girls

A Waipahu man was ordered held without bail Monday after he allegedly admitted to taking and keeping sexually explicit pictures of two girls under the age of 13.

Darian J. Corpuz, 29, was arrested Oct. 1 by FBI agents on one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield granted the U.S. Department of Justice’s motion to detain Corpuz without bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aislinn K. Affinito is prosecuting the case.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed Oct. 1, from “at least 2015 to the present,” Corpuz allegedly “knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced” a minor victim to take part in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct” and then “knowingly possessed child pornography.”

In September the FBI’s Honolulu Division got a tip from the state Attorney General’s Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children filed by Yahoo.

The report from Yahoo, including about 27 unique images and metadata included in the photos, indicated that 26 of the images were taken throughout 2015 and 2016 and “appeared to be the same minor female approximately aged 12-13 years old.”

An FBI agent who reviewed the images allegedly showed an aroused man’s genitals “next to the minor female’s sleeping face” and a hand pulling back her clothes to photograph her nude body.

“The minor female is wearing a Waipahu Junior High T-shirt with a distinct name written on both her shirt and gym shorts,” and the FBI used it to identify and locate the woman.

The victim, now 22, identified herself in the images.

The Yahoo records also allegedly revealed an image of “a naked minor female approximately aged 7-8 years old” lying on a bed after what appeared to be a sexual assault.

Corpuz was asked about the images and allegedly “confirmed that he did email these images to himself,” and when asked why he emailed them to himself, he allegedly replied by saying he thought that was the “safest thing to do.”

Corpuz allegedly told FBI agents he took the photos “sometimes when she was sleeping and sometimes when she was awake” at his house in Waipahu and admitted touching her but said he never had sex with her.

“When asked if he ever went back to look at those photos, he confirmed he has gone back to look at them several times,” according to the complaint.

Corpuz allegedly told FBI agents “he never told anyone” about the pictures, and that it was something “internal” and he “wouldn’t do anything like that ever again.”