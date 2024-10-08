Warrant was out for suspect in murder at Wendy’s

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 60-year-old homeless man remained in police custody Monday after he allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old Wendy’s worker to death and wounded his 44-year-old colleague Sunday morning in Nanakuli.

Reynaldo C. Cheney was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Sunday at 89-0102 Farrington Highway on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

On Monday the city Department of the Medical Examiner did not release the name of the employee who was killed.

Cheney, who stands 6 foot 4 and weighs 350 pounds, has more than a dozen citations for violating park rules, illegal camping and other violations associated with living without permission on public land in Leeward Oahu.

A warrant was issued for his arrest May 15 after he failed to appear in court for a citation related to having a prohibited tent in a public park. Cheney was cited April 17 at a Leeward Oahu park.

Honolulu police responded at about 9:47 a.m. Sunday to Wendy’s after Cheney was reportedly moving around furniture when the 22-year-old worker asked him to stop, starting an argument.

“An argument ensued when the assailant called the victim a derogatory name,” according to an HPD description of the incident.

The employee and a 44-year-old co-worker walked outside to have the assailant exit the store. The argument continued, and reportedly, the 22-year-old punched the assailant, who stabbed him, according to an HPD report. The older employee attempted to stop the assailant but also was stabbed.

The 22-year-old was transported to The Queen’s Medical Center West, where he died from his injuries.

The other Wendy’s employee was transported in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl. He was treated and released.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we are deeply shocked and saddened by this senseless and tragic incident. We are focused on working with law enforcement on their investigation and providing support and counseling resources to our restaurant team members at this time. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice,” read a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based franchisee Cotti Foods, which owns and operates the Wendy’s in Nanakuli.

In a statement released Monday, state Rep. Darius K. Kila, who represents Maili, Nanakuli, Honokai Hale and Koolina, offered his “deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

Kila is collaborating with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Chair Kali Watson, the leaseholder of the shopping center, to “review and request updates on all safety and security protocols” to ensure the protection of patrons and businesses.

Kila also wants to meet with Cotti Foods officials to discuss their “reopening plans and explore ways to support their employees, ensuring their well-being remains a priority.”