Chaminade drops to No. 10 in poll

After going 4-1 on its recent PacWest road trip, the Chaminade women’s volleyball team dropped one spot in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday.

Chaminade, which was tied for ninth in last week’s poll, fell behind West Texas A&M, the team it had previously been tied with. The top three remained unchanged: Tampa, MSU Denver and Nebraska-Kearney. Ferris State rose one spot from five to four, and St. Cloud State rose from eight to five.

Last week, Chaminade opened PacWest play with victories over Academy of Art, Menlo, Jessup and Fresno Pacific. Their lone loss came against San Francisco State in a nonconference match.