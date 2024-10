Callie Pieper has matured into a leader for No. 1 ‘Iolani volleyball

The ‘Iolani girls volleyball team is willing to take the leap when led by senior outside hitter Callie Pieper, center.

‘Iolani’s Callie Pieper is a two-sport star who has the Raiders ranked No. 1 in prep volleyball.

The journey to peak high school volleyball in Hawaii required a little sweat and a lot of grit for Callie Pieper.

The ‘Iolani senior grew up playing myriad sports. Her father, Billy, played football and baseball at Kamehameha, then football at UCLA. He even had a stint at baseball in the minors.

She followed suit, as did older brother Jaden, who played at Saint Louis and now suits up at Pacific Lutheran. Baseball for Callie, as it has been for a growing number of young athletes, was simply too slow. Pieper, now a powerful 5-foot-11 outside hitter for No. 1 ‘Iolani, still has mixed feelings about it.

“Growing up I first played baseball but got bored of it at a young age. I played baseball for my whole elementary career. I started in tee-ball and ended right before we went into real pitching, around fourth grade. I played outfield and first base. Outfield was really boring,” she said.

There was soccer, but basketball took her heart. She stuck with it as ‘Iolani won state championship after state championship — three in the past three years since she joined the varsity as a freshman, and five in a row under coach Dean Young. Pieper is invaluable as a stretch-4, a skilled big who can knock down 3-pointers. Going against All-State center Mele Sake every day helped Pieper become a formidable defender in the paint, too.

If not for volleyball, there’s a pretty good chance Pieper reverts back to the diamond. That probably would only happen if she had attended a less dominant volleyball program. A power-hitting basketball player with length sounds very much like former two-sport standout Alexandra Masaquel.

“If I wasn’t at ‘Iolani, I would definitely play a lot more sports. I’d be playing softball and track. Probably field events,” Pieper said.

She is, for the record, perfectly happy with life as is. ‘Iolani won the state volleyball title in 2022 when Pieper was a sophomore. Longtime Raiders coach Kainoa Obrey plucked Pieper from the JV tryouts and moved her to the varsity side.

“Ninth grade middle, 10th grade middle. She was just learning. Then looking at what we had within our program, we pushed her to the outside as a junior and she did that all last year. Some learning and growing pains through that process,” Obrey said. “She works hard. When she gets something in mind she wants to accomplish, she goes after it pretty good.

“We’re happy where she is this year.”

An outside/middle who is adept in the back row, enough to garner attention from colleges, is uncommon.

“The passing is the toughest thing to do in the game. I give her a lot of credit at working hard at that,” Obrey said. “Last year we wanted to leave her in to grow with those opportunities. She’s improved tremendously passing and digging as well. You can’t really keep her (in) one spot. I think she could go back into the middle, right side, left side. She’s a mid-major type of player, where she’ll be able to contribute. Whatever a team needs she can help that program and do multiple things each year.”

Obrey first noticed Pieper as a sixth grader.

“I didn’t realize how much basketball she played. Seventh grade tryouts. She was more tall than anything else,” Obrey recalled.

Since then, her versatility grew as quickly as her development. She played middle for two years, then moved to outside as a junior. She hits a heavy ball, has consistency despite the relative lack of experience, and does it all against the top competition in the state.

Pieper opened ILH play with 16 kills, 11 digs and one ace against Punahou. In three matches against the Buffanblu, she has totaled 37 kills and 33 digs with three aces. Against defending state champion Kamehameha, Pieper has 32 kills, 27 digs and seven aces.

As a whole, Pieper has averaged 11.3 kills, 9.4 digs and 1.5 aces per match in league play. In the spring, she began playing offseason volleyball full-time with Obrey’s Kui Kahi Volleyball Club.

Her ascent has been stunning.

“I first met Callie when she was just 6 or 7 years old, participating in my TAVA Tots program,” Punahou coach Tita Ahuna said. “Even at that young age, she stood out to me because of her determination and great attitude. She always approached the game with a willingness to learn, which was impressive for someone so young. I remember how she would soak up feedback and strive to improve her skills. Over the years, it’s been incredible to watch her grow and mature into one of the dominant volleyball players in the state.”

Tommy Lake has coached for decades. Since he joined Mid-Pacific, the Owls have become more competitive at the Division I level.

“I first noticed her a couple of years ago against Kamehameha. She has gotten to another level. Callie always keeps the geometry right, her spacing from the setter, net and approach is always spot on, giving her access to use her powerful and consistent swing. Her range is huge besides short and long — she can hit every part of the court,” he said. “Reading the other team’s hitters is extremely hard for young players learning to block. For this skill she is amazing with the read and timing. Very special complete package.”

The Raiders have 14 players on the roster. Pieper is one of just three seniors. She enjoys being a big sister of sorts on a young team.

“If I could go back in time, I would travel back to sixth grade, my first year at ‘Iolani. I would tell that young, scared girl that ‘Iolani is the right place for you and to work hard everyday. Cherish every moment, because it goes by very quickly,” Pieper said. “I’m definitely there to support the younger girls, especially when they mess up. Being there for them, and definitely lifting them up, cheer for each other when we do something good. They’re so humble, they don’t cheer for themselves. Winning is fun, but this team and being able to lead and be in the role I wasn’t in … as a freshman I was very shy, it’s so amazing.”

Obrey has one of his tallest, longest teams ever. Six players are 5-11 or taller, and five are busy in the rotation. Their youth is refreshing and brings promise of greater possibilities for years to come. Pieper is, in effect, a key steersman.

“This year as a leader that’s the biggest area she’s helped us in. Her leadership is pretty unbelievable actually. We have a lot of young kids, a connection between a senior to a freshman is not easy to do, but she’s put a lot of effort into that,” Obrey said. “She’s a tough one and will tell you exactly how it is. We like that in our gym, not just how to communicate it, but learn how to listen and take that firm feedback.”

Pieper also leads by example in the classroom, with a 3.8 grade-point average. She is a classic student-athlete in the post-COVID-19 era, especially focused on getting work done ASAP.

“I do my homework in my free periods. I do not like doing my homework at home. I have really strict time management. Ever since I was at ‘Iolani, they give you so much time to do your homework. If you use your time well, you can get a lot of it done at school,” she said.

Billy Pieper gets as much gratification from watching his daughter elevate her teammates as he does from seeing her adapt and thrive quickly in a new sport.

“What’s surprising me, what I’m loving to see, her whole career she was the young one following other leaders. This year she’s the leader and making the people around her better. She’s doing it in a way that’s selfless. I’m really happy to see this transition for her,” he said.

Melody Pieper played soccer at Kamehameha, where she met Billy. She paddled in senior year. Their love story began as sophomores, but by junior year, they broke up. That’s the origin story, Callie Pieper version.

“They got back together because my mom’s mom wrote my dad a letter saying that they should get back together, and they ended up getting back together,” she said. “I don’t know why they broke up.”

Melody Pieper has watched every step of Callie’s growth. The grind and the grit.

“The thing with Callie, nothing comes easy to her. She’s born with two left feet. She works hard for everything she has. I don’t know if people see the efforts that go behind it. That’s what makes me most proud,” she said. “They’re having so much fun on the court. All of it coming together, her enjoying her senior year, it’s just satisfying. She’s definitely an athletic, physical person, but what everybody learns takes her longer.”

The future may include another doctor in the family. There are doctors on Pieper’s mother’s side of the family, the Akaka ohana.

“I think I’ll strive in college. I’m good at being alone, but I like to work hard. I’m going to study for med school. I want to be a pediatric doctor or pediatric orthopedic surgeon. I would love to come back and do this because there’s only one pediatric orthopedic surgeon here,” she said.

“Blood doesn’t gross me out.”

Callie Pieper

‘Iolani volleyball, basketball

5 feet, 11 inches; senior

How would you rank your trips for sports?

1. Orlando, Fla., 2022. “We went to Universal Studios. This trip we placed third in the entire (club volleyball) tournament, so that was a big thing. We just bonded really well.”

2. Anaheim, Calif., 2022. “ ‘Iolani basketball. It was Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We went to Disneyland.”

3. Tacoma, Wash., 2024. “Our family visiting my brother Jaden (Pacific Lutheran baseball player). It was for his birthday. He was surprised.”

Career goal: Medicine

“I want to become an orthopedic pediatric surgeon.”

Top 3 movies/shows

1. “The Princess Switch”

“It’s on Netflix. It’s a Christmas movie, but I watch it year round. I’ve watched it 10 times since last year. I don’t know why I like it so much, but it’s really good.

2. “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

“I don’t keep up with her. I’m not a fan of her. The show is entertaining and the drama pulls your attention in. You just can’t stop watching it.”

3. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

“It’s on Disney+. I think it’s just as good as the movie. I cannot sing, but I like musicals.”

Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Sushi and Japanese food (Tanaka of Tokyo)

2. Lychee green tea with boba (Tastea)

3. Steak (filet mignon) (Tanaka of Tokyo)

Top 3 homemade food

1. My Puna (grandmother)’s holiday prime rib

“Every Christmas.”

2. Aunty Kawai’s squash soup

“I think it’s squash and pork.”

3. Family sweet potato casserole

“They all make it. My mom’s side. I can make this.”

Top 3 music artists/favorite song:

1. Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

2. The Green (ft. Jacob Hemphill) — “Come In”

3. Bridgit Mendler — “Hurricane”

“We do have warmup music before we leave, in the classroom. We play a game called popsicle. We don’t listen to music on the bus.”

Favorite athlete/team: Suni Lee

“Even though she doesn’t play volleyball, I still look up to her. She’s a beast. Her story of coming back, and winning medals in the Olympics is inspiring. Even after the doctors said she wouldn’t be able to compete again, she proved them wrong. It shows her dedication and commitment to her sport.”

Funniest teammate: Taimane Ainu’u

“She is always doing something funny. She may be dancing or just simply talking, but she never fails to make our team laugh.”

Smartest teammate: Georgie Lee or Kaiya Hadlock

“Those two are always taking the top honors courses. Two very smart and nice girls.”

GPA: 3.8

Favorite teacher:

“ ‘Iolani is filled with many great, loving teachers, so I don’t have a favorite. I enjoyed my time with every teacher I had so far, and the ones I have currently. But shout out to Mr. (Alan) Suemori, Mr. (Greg) Bowman, and Mr. (Peter) Greenhill for coming to all games home and away! I appreciate all the support and love you show to our team and to me as a student!”

Favorite class: Economics and Entrepreneurship

“My favorite class at ‘Iolani, so far, has been Economics and Entrepreneurship with Mrs. (Kimi) Frith. We did many hands-on activities and business plans that I thought were really fun and engaging.”

Favorite motto/scripture:

“As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.” Psalm 18:30

“The Lord is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life — of whom shall I be afraid?” Psalm 27:1

Hidden talent: “I can make coconut tapioca pudding.”

New life skill: “A new life skill I have is washing and vacuuming the car. This simple task teaches me to keep my life organized. As well as, to show respect to the things my family does for me.”

“Shout out to our ‘Iolani athletic trainers Megan (Murao), Garvin (Tsuji), Louise (Tatekawa), Flo (Abara), and (Charley) Gima for putting up with us and always helping us off and on the court.

Shout out to Marcus (Kimura) at Hustl Era for pushing me in the weight room. Shout out to Uncle Kekoa (Young) for being there when I need cupping or leg compressions. Shout out to Raider Nation for always coming out to games. We really appreciate all of you!”