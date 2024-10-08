Football top 10: Campbell unanimous No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

If a top ranking was a burden to the Campbell Sabers, they showed none of the signs on Saturday night.

Campbell’s 41-20 win over No. 2 Mililani solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot. Coaches and media granted all 15 first-place votes to the Sabers this week, the fourth in a row for Campbell atop the rankings. It is their first week as a unanimous selection.

Kamehameha replaced Saint Louis at No. 4 after a last-minute, 31-28 win over the Crusaders on Saturday.

Kapolei had a bye but moved into into a tie with Kamehameha at No. 4. Saint Louis dropped to No. 6 after its first loss in ILH Open Division play.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Oct. 8, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (7-0, 4-0 OIA Open) (15) 150 1

> won at No. 2 Mililani, 41-20

> next: at Waipahu, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Mililani (6-1, 2-1 OIA Open) 130 2

> lost to Campbell, 41-20

> next: at Farrington, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Kahuku (5-3, 2-1 OIA Open) 118 3

> def. Waipahu, 48-0

> next: at Kapolei, Saturday, 2 p.m.

4. (tie) Kamehameha (5-2, 2-1 ILH Open) 97 6

> def. Saint Louis, 31-28

> next: at No. 7 Punahou, Saturday, 3 p.m.

4. (tie) Kapolei (5-1, 2-1 OIA Open) 97 5

> bye

> next: vs. Kahuku, Saturday, 2 p.m.

6. Saint Louis (4-3, 2-1 ILH Open) 83 4

> lost at Kamehameha, 31-28

> next: bye (vs. Punahou, Oct. 19)

7. Punahou (2-4, 0-2 ILH Open) 50 7

> bye

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 3 p.m.

8. Konawaena (6-2, 6-0 BIIF) 38 8

> def. Kealakehe, 71-0

> next: vs. Waiakea, Friday, 7 p.m.

9. Damien (7-1, 5-0 ILH D-I) 35 9

> def. Pac-Five, 48-23

> next: bye (at ‘Iolani, Oct. 18, 3:15 p.m.)

10. Farrington (3-4, 0-3 OIA Open) 14 10

> lost to Kapolei, 21-10

> next: vs. No. 2 Mililani, Friday, 7:30 p.m.