Volleyball top 10: ’Iolani gets every first-place vote

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For a fourth week in a row, the ‘Iolani Raiders are No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

‘Iolani (19-5, 9-0) is a unanimous pick for the top ranking by coaches and media for a second straight week. The Raiders swept Punahou and Mid-Pacific last week to remain unbeaten in ILH play. With the first round (regular season) clinched, they have an automatic state-tournament berth.

Moanalua (21-4, 8-0 OIA) edged ahead of Kamehameha to No. 2 for the first time this season. Na Menehune went on the road to sweep Kahuku 25-14, 25-18, 25-22, then swept McKinley 25-8, 25-6, 25-15 to remain undefeated in OIA East play.

With one remaining state berth, ILH playoff action begins this week with No. 10 Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani and No. 5 Punahou at No. 3 Kamehameha. The double-elimination playoff tournament will resume Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (19-5, 9-0 ILH) (8) 80 1

> won at Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

> next: vs. No. 10 Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.

2. Moanalua (21-4, 8-0 OIA) 65 3

> def. McKinley 25-8, 25-6, 25-15

> next: at Castle, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

3. Kamehameha (10-6, 5-4 ILH) 63 2

> lost to Punahou 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 24-26, 15-13

> next: vs. No. 5 Punahou, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

4. Baldwin (16-3, 11-0 MIL) 57 4

> won at King Kekaulike 25-6, 25-10, 25-18

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Punahou (8-10, 4-5 ILH) 53 5

> won at Kamehameha 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 24-26, 15-13

> next: at No. 3 Kamehameha, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

6. KS-Hawaii (20-7, 14-0 BIIF) 41 6

> won at Pahoa 25-9, 25-18, 25-23

> next: at Ka‘u, Wednesday

7. Hawaii Baptist (11-6, 8-0 ILH D-II) 25 8

> def. University 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

8. Kahuku (11-5, 8-1 OIA) 23 7

> won at Kalani 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

> next: at McKinley, Monday, 7 p.m.

9. Mililani (8-1 OIA) 17 9

> def. Waialua 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

> next: vs. Waipahu, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

10. Mid-Pacific (12-13, 0-9 ILH) 10 10

> lost to ‘Iolani 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

> next: at No. 1 ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.

Also receiving votes: Kapolei 3, University 3.

Kapolei (16-8, 7-1 OIA)

> def. Pearl City 25-19, 25-21, 25-12

> won at Leilehua 25-22, 25-9, 25-11

> next: vs. Aiea, Tuesday

> next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday

University (7-2 ILH D-II)

> won at Sacred Hearts 27-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19

> lost at No. 8 Hawaii Baptist 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

> lost to Punahou I-AA 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9

> next: at Le Jardin, Wednesday

Campbell (7-1 OIA)

> def. Waianae 25-21, 25-8, 25-22

> won at Waipahu 25-20, 25-20, 25-14

> next: vs. Leilehua, Tuesday

> next: vs. Waialua, Thursday

Kalaheo (7-1 OIA)

> won at Kaimuki 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

> def. Castle 25-22, 25-23, 25-13

> next: vs. Kailua, Monday

> next: at Moanalua, Wednesday

Maui Prep (11-1 MIL D-II)

> def. Kulanihakoi 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

> won at Hana 25-17, 25-19, 25-18