Scoreboard – October 8, 2024

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: William Jessup vs. Chaminade, men at 10 a.m.; women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Castle; Kahuku at McKinley; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kailua at Kalaheo. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Kaiser (White only at 5 p.m.).

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity II, Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m. Varsity III, Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.; La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Assets at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Mililani; Leilehua at Campbell; Waianae at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Radford. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Aiea at Kapolei (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference

Conf. All PF PA Recent Results

Boise State 1-0 4-1 253 150 W 62-30 vs. Utah State

San Jose State 2-0 4-1 177 126 W 35-31 vs. Nevada

UNLV 1-0 4-1 222 99 L 44-41 vs. Syracuse

San Diego State 1-0 2-3 103 112 W 27-24 vs. Hawaii

Wyoming 1-0 1-4 82 162 Idle

Fresno State 1-1 3-2 156 140 Idle

Colorado State 0-0 2-3 105 153 L 39-31 at Oregon State

Hawaii 0-1 2-3 121 95 L 27-24 at San Diego State

Nevada 0-1 2-4 149 153 L 35-31 at San Jose State

Air Force 0-2 1-4 57 119 L 34-7 vs. Navy

New Mexico 0-1 1-4 160 219 Idle

Utah State 0-1 1-4 116 207 L 62-30 at Boise State

Bowling

ILH boys

Hawaii Baptist 3, Saint Louis 0

Mid Pacific 3, Hanalani 0

Island Pacific 3, Assets 0

Iolani 3, Damien 0

Punahou 3, Maryknoll 0

High game/series

StL: Kula’i Schuman 211/Damien Vespoli 549

HBA: Kamerson Fujioka 199/ Eddy Vallesteros 485

MPI: Coltyn Silva 230/623

Han: Gary Phillips 189/Todd Dumlao 498

Assets: Colby Oshiro 161/435

IPA: Alvin Mamala 168/419

Iol: Ezra Bentkowski 224/568

DMS: Aden Tyler 205/568

Mryk: Aidan Ilano 173/482

Pun: Treysen Taoka 200/Tate Takamiya (series score not provided)