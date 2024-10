The store will become the new anchor tenant at International Market Place, and replaces an 80,000-square-foot Saks Fifth Avenue store that opened in 2016 and closed in 2022.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A new Target store in Waikiki is scheduled to have an “official grand opening” Oct. 27 following a soft opening in the next week or so.

The store will become the new anchor tenant at International Market Place, and replaces an 80,000-square-foot Saks Fifth Avenue store that opened in 2016 and closed in 2022.

A Target representative declined today to say when the store will initially open to the public.

Target has nine other stores in Hawaii, and anticipates hiring about 175 employees for the 10th store.