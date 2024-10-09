Letter: City’s in-house attorneys should handle litigation

In response to Monday’s article (“City seeks $115,000 to defend against civil rights suit”), can someone explain to me what the attorneys who are part of the special corporation counsel do? If they are not defending the city against litigation, what is their job description? What do they actually do?

Why is taxpayer money used to hire outside law firms to defend the city when we have qualified corporation counsel attorneys whose job it is to defend the city? I know they usually settle — maybe they are not so qualified and that’s why we send out cases to outside law firms to defend the city. If that is the case, all of the sit-around counsel attorneys should find work elsewhere.

The city should hire attorneys who defend the city and have the ability to do so without paying outside law firms.

Morris De Rego

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter