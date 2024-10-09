Letter: Divert portion of HART funds to traffic problem

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

So, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation wants its share of $1 billion from state revenues. And now the director’s salary will be $350,000 a year, when I thought $113,000 was an overreach.

All for a 20-mile train to nowhere. It doesn’t even help Central Oahu.

Where is our train station? If we peeled off $100,000 from the $1 billion, we could open up a Satellite City Hall (or even a Mini City Hall, as my senator suggested) in Mililani and keep the elderly off the dangerous road to Wahiawa, where they have to search for parking.

Koa Ridge made the situation worse. Waipio is a long way from Wahiawa. Maybe we can put those elders into Pearl City traffic instead?

When will we focus some resources on the people who pay the bills?

James Amos

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter