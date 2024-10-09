Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Next UH president must prioritize Hawaii culture

Today Updated 7:31 p.m.

KELSEY WALLING / TRIBUNE-HERALD University of Hawaii presidential candidate Julian Vasquez Heilig answers questions during an Oct. 1 public forum at the UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center.

KELSEY WALLING / TRIBUNE-HERALD

University of Hawaii presidential candidate Julian Vasquez Heilig answers questions during an Oct. 1 public forum at the UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center.