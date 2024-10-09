Letter: Next UH president must prioritize Hawaii culture

University of Hawaii presidential candidates should always emphasize showing respect for Hawaiian culture, and Julian Vasquez Heilig is doing a great job at that. His leadership background, both on college boards and in activism, would make him a great choice for president of UH. Because UH is the only university that studies and preserves Hawaiian culture, its president should have those goals as top priorities. Heilig will carry on UH’s legacy, and being a professor himself, will understand the needs of both the students and staff.

While he might not have an answer to every question, he takes his time and looks at the data before giving a direct answer. His textbook policy is also very good. As a student, I find that textbooks are expensive, so paying for “textbook Netflix” must be a lot less expensive than buying textbooks just to sell them when the semester is done.

Leland Hara

Manoa

