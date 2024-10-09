Letter: Vote to stop Trump from regaining serious power

As a citizen who for 62 years made every effort to engage in the process of serving the country by voting, I have never seen so much hateful campaigning with racial slurs, derogatory epithets and disparaging an opponent. And it all started with Donald Trump.

How can anyone in their right mind consider Trump for president? Don’t forget his court appearances and the felony counts against him. Trump always talks out of both sides of his mouth. He can’t be trusted. Trump isn’t only ignorant, but will be dangerous for actions he proposes to do if elected. The only way he can be stopped is at the polls on Nov. 5.

By the way, our country is doing fine moving forward. The economy is still running on level tracks. Job growth has increased slightly. We will be OK. We will survive no matter what happens.

John Keala

Waianae

