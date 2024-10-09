Off the news: City fells and removes CRB-afflicted palms

It’s distressing to see the cutting and removal of dead and dying palm trees at city parks along the Leeward Coast and North Shore — victims of the ravenous, destructive coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRBs). And sadly, things are expected to get worse — including more palm tree removals and possible threat to Hawaii’s “heritage plants” such as taro.

Landscapers and gardeners must get aware — fast — that mulch, decaying plant waste and compost are prime CRB breeding grounds. Stop the problem, not compound it, by reviewing facts at www.crbhawaii.org.