Off the news: Hawaii nightlife icon Jack Cione dead at 97

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
78°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
7:16 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
It’s been many years since nightlife entrepreneur Jack Cione made headlines in Honolulu, but there was a time when his risk-taking approach to entertainment left an indelible impression. Proud of his tagline as “creator of Hawaii’s original naked waiters revue,” Cione died Oct. 1 in Honolulu, at age 97.
Cione was already a veteran producer of nightclub stage shows when he set up shop in Honolulu. His scantily clad performers prompted arrests for “obscenity” that generated much publicity but no convictions.