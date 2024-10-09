Off the news: Hawaii nightlife icon Jack Cione dead at 97

It’s been many years since nightlife entrepreneur Jack Cione made headlines in Honolulu, but there was a time when his risk-taking approach to entertainment left an indelible impression. Proud of his tagline as “creator of Hawaii’s original naked waiters revue,” Cione died Oct. 1 in Honolulu, at age 97.

Cione was already a veteran producer of nightclub stage shows when he set up shop in Honolulu. His scantily clad performers prompted arrests for “obscenity” that generated much publicity but no convictions.