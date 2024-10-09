A vibrant meal

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Combine miso and tahini, or sesame paste, to make a vibrant dressing that gives this meal-in-a-bowl some real punch.

Garbanzo beans and sweet potato provide heft, while mushrooms bring a sense of meatiness, all joining in to elevate the protein and fiber boost of quinoa.

Miso-Tahini-Mushroom Quinoa Bowl

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

• Pinch salt, plus more to taste

• 1 tablespoon snipped chives

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 4 cups cooked quinoa

• 1 can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

• 2 cups cubed golden sweet potato (boiled, drained and cut into 1/2-inch pieces)

• 4 cups packed baby arugula, divided

• Pepper, to taste

• 1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced

Dressing ingredients:

• 1/4 cup white miso paste

• 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons tahini

• 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 cup water

Directions:

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium. Add mushrooms with salt and saute 3-4 minutes. Add chives and soy sauce; saute another 2 minutes. Turn off heat. In a large bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until smooth. Set aside 1/3 cup.

Add quinoa to bowl of dressing, stirring with a spatula to fully coat. Fold mushrooms, beans, 3 cups of the arugula, sweet potato and cooked mushrooms into the dressing. Add additional dressing; season with salt and pepper.

Spoon salad into bowls. Top salad with sliced avocado and remaining 1 cup arugula.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 520 calories, 18 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 75 g carbohydrate, 15 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 19 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

