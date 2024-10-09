‘Egg’-cellent options

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Fun fact: World Egg Day is coming up Oct. 11, which coincides nicely with these egg dishes I’ve been recently craving. Don’t worry, these are available all year long.

Tantalizing truffle

The Dotted Line’s (1111 Bishop St.) TDL deviled eggs ($14) are one of the eatery’s most popular appetizers — and one of my personal favorites.

They come with truffle oil, crispy onions, chives, fried shallots, salmon roe and togarashi.

Call 808-501-2084 or visit dottedlinehawaii.com.

You’ll go ‘mad’ for this pizza

Mad Bene (4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 540) is known for its classic Italian-American dishes, ranging from spaghetti and meatballs to margherita pizza and pappardelle Bolognese.

The eatery’s carbonara pizza ($21) — a savory, cheesy medley of bacon, egg yolk and pecorino — is a customer favorite. That yolky egg takes this pizza to the next level.

Call 808-744-7400 or visit madbene.com.

New ramen egg musubi pop-up

You can find Ajitama Hawaii at fishcake Hawaii (307 Kamani St.) every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The biz specializes in musubi with ajitama in the center. The musubi ($6.50 each) feature gluten-free soy sauce and local eggs.

Choose from signature sweet soy, furikake and shiso, plus a special of the week. There are usually one or two specials at each pop-up.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@ajitamahawaii).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).