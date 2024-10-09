Have a ‘slice’ day

Thursday, October 10, 2024
87°
Today's Paper
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Oct. 9, 2024
•
Updated
3:10 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Whether you prefer cheese, pepperoni or anything in between, October is National Pizza Month, so these savory pies reign supreme:
Big Kahuna’s Pizza
This pizza spot is known for its delicious savory pies with island flair. Bestsellers include the Kanaka ($23.95 for eight slices) — oven-roasted shredded kalua pork, sweet and tangy Hawaiian barbecue sauce and green onions — and spinach, garlic and tomato ($23.85 for eight slices). The latter features a crust brushed with garlic and olive oil, and topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh spinach.
No experience is complete without garlic cheese balls ($6.95).
Big Kahuna’s Pizza
550 Paiea St. Ste. 134, Honolulu
808-833-5588
bigkahunaspizzahawaii.com
Instagram: @bigkahunaspizza
Little G Cafe
This eatery offers a rotating menu of pizzas, but stay tuned for its Sunday Slice Shop (11 a.m. until sold out). The biz offers cheese pizzas by the slice for $1 each.
Other slices ($3-$5) are available with toppings like jerk chicken, pepperoni vodka, cherry tomatoes and cremini, and more.
Cash only.
Little G Cafe
808 Center
808 Sheridan St. Ste. 208A, Honolulu
808-699-9116
Instagram: @littlegcafe
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar
Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar is known for its classic Italian fare using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Popular dishes include Naomi’s spicy meatballs ($17), burrata caprese ($16) and homemade Bolognese with pappardelle ($26).
Craving pizza? Choose from margherita ($20), funghi ($26), shrimp pesto ($25) or Italian salami ($24). The latter is a customer favorite and features Calabrese salami, mozzarella cheese, cremini mushrooms and fresh basil.
Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar
150 Kaiulani Ave., Honolulu
808-922-1150
appetitowaikiki.com
Instagram: @appetitowaikiki
Aroma Italia Hawaii
This Italian eatery has two locations and is known for its casual Italian dining experience. The menu offers a variety of pastas and pizzas to choose from.
Fun fact: Half of the pizzas at the Manoa Marketplace location are vegetarian-friendly. Popular options include funghi ($19 grande, $26 gigante), margherita ($16 grande, $22 gigante), and pesto Parmigiano ($19 grande, $26 gigante). The latter includes pesto sauce, mozzarella, arugula, fresh tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Aroma Italia Hawaii
Various locations
aromaitaliahawaii.com
Instagram: @aromaitaliahawaii