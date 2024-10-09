Have a ‘slice’ day

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Whether you prefer cheese, pepperoni or anything in between, October is National Pizza Month, so these savory pies reign supreme:

Big Kahuna’s Pizza

This pizza spot is known for its delicious savory pies with island flair. Bestsellers include the Kanaka ($23.95 for eight slices) — oven-roasted shredded kalua pork, sweet and tangy Hawaiian barbecue sauce and green onions — and spinach, garlic and tomato ($23.85 for eight slices). The latter features a crust brushed with garlic and olive oil, and topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh spinach.

No experience is complete without garlic cheese balls ($6.95).

Big Kahuna’s Pizza

550 Paiea St. Ste. 134, Honolulu

808-833-5588

bigkahunaspizzahawaii.com

Instagram: @bigkahunaspizza

Little G Cafe

This eatery offers a rotating menu of pizzas, but stay tuned for its Sunday Slice Shop (11 a.m. until sold out). The biz offers cheese pizzas by the slice for $1 each.

Other slices ($3-$5) are available with toppings like jerk chicken, pepperoni vodka, cherry tomatoes and cremini, and more.

Cash only.

Little G Cafe

808 Center

808 Sheridan St. Ste. 208A, Honolulu

808-699-9116

Instagram: @littlegcafe

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar is known for its classic Italian fare using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Popular dishes include Naomi’s spicy meatballs ($17), burrata caprese ($16) and homemade Bolognese with pappardelle ($26).

Craving pizza? Choose from margherita ($20), funghi ($26), shrimp pesto ($25) or Italian salami ($24). The latter is a customer favorite and features Calabrese salami, mozzarella cheese, cremini mushrooms and fresh basil.

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

150 Kaiulani Ave., Honolulu

808-922-1150

appetitowaikiki.com

Instagram: @appetitowaikiki

Aroma Italia Hawaii

This Italian eatery has two locations and is known for its casual Italian dining experience. The menu offers a variety of pastas and pizzas to choose from.

Fun fact: Half of the pizzas at the Manoa Marketplace location are vegetarian-friendly. Popular options include funghi ($19 grande, $26 gigante), margherita ($16 grande, $22 gigante), and pesto Parmigiano ($19 grande, $26 gigante). The latter includes pesto sauce, mozzarella, arugula, fresh tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Aroma Italia Hawaii

Various locations

aromaitaliahawaii.com

Instagram: @aromaitaliahawaii