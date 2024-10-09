How do we love pumpkin? Let us count the ways…

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Fall is finally here and what better way to celebrate than with some pumpkin-flavored treats? Here are a few places where you can get your pumpkin fix.

7Gradi Gelato

Located in SALT at Our Kakaako, 7Gradi Gelato (324 Coral St. Ste. 103) offers many flavors of Italian gelato and French waffles. Its name translates to seven degrees in Italian, which is the temperature of the biz’s gelato.

While flavors do rotate, here’s what to expect this month: matcha, mascarpone Oreo, Nutella and hazelnut. And, fall lovers will be happy to know the seasonal flavor, pumpkin pie gelato, has returned.

Call 808-773-7009 or check it out on Instagram (@7gradi.gelato).

Aloha Mamacita

Find all things fall at Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) in Waterfront Plaza with its many pumpkin treats.

Patrons might remember the eatery’s delicious pumpkin spice banana pudding (pumpkin pastry cream layered with the eatery’s renowned banana pudding, fresh bananas, pumpkin crunch crumbs and vanilla wafers) and its sweet pumpkin crunch Aloha Puffy (pumpkin pastry cream topped with white chocolate ganache and pumpkin crunch crumbs). But the biz is also adding its pumpkin éclair to the mix!

Don’t forget to complement these goodies with Aloha Mamacita’s pumpkin spice Vietnamese coffee or pumpkin spice horchata.

Visit @aloha.mamacita on Instagram or call 808-650-0029.

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102) is celebrating its seventh anniversary this month by bringing back fan faves in a three-course prix fixe menu.

For the first course, guests may choose between a Greek salad, kalua pig and Nozawa corn chowder, or fried calamari and baby tako. Entree options include Ludovico Farms chicken piccata, pipikaula smash burger, Artizen oxtail soup, baked miso salmon or Artizen mixed plate.

Lastly, for dessert, patrons can choose from Artizen’s seventh anniversary chocolate cake, strawberry shortcake or a pumpkin crunch. The latter comprises a housemade graham cracker crust, pumpkin cheesecake, butterscotch pudding and streusel.

Visit artizenbymw.com or call 808-524-0499.

Island Popper

Island Popper (1549 Colburn St.) is renowned for its handcrafted, locally inspired gourmet popcorn.

This season, it brings back its pumpkin spice pecan caramel mix. The pecans are roasted in-house with a scratch-made pumpkin spice butter, which is then combined with Island Popper’s gourmet pumpkin-spice-infused caramel.

Make sure to pop on over to the biz soon, as this treat will only be available until Oct. 12 (but not to fret, it will be back again in November).

Call 808-888-0101 or visit islandpopper.net (pickup) or islandpopper.com (shipping).

Mixed by Mare

Mixed by Mare bakes its special treats out of its commercial kitchen at 1720 Palolo Ave., which is where it also operates its shared storefront from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Customers can also find the biz at pop-ups and night markets on the weekends. It will be doing a pop-up on Oct. 20 and 27 at Pearlridge Center’s mauka center court.

Find fall-favorite treats like pumpkin crunch, cream cheese pumpkin muffins and pumpkin rolls. Patrons can also pick up its pumpkin spice latte at its Palolo shop.

Stay up to date with the biz by following its Instagram (@mixedbymare).

Stage Restaurant

Stage Restaurant (1250 Kapiolani Blvd.) is known for its creative New American-Asian cuisine served in a chic, modern space in Honolulu Design Center.

Patrons looking to indulge in that perfect autumn treat need look no further than the eatery’s pumpkin spice Basque cheesecake. The decadent dessert features brown butter-roasted pear, gingersnap cookie crumble, candied walnuts and Hawaiian honey whipped cream.

Call 808-237-5429 or visit stagerestauranthawaii.com.

Beyond Pastry Studio

Led by founder and pastry chef Cristina Nishioka, Beyond Pastry Studio (1067 Alakea St.) is known for its contemporary Filipino-inspired baked goods.

This fall, the biz has concocted several treats. Its pumpkin ensaymada is a housemade pumpkin-and-cream cheese pastry topped with a cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Meanwhile, the studio’s pumpkin chocolate scones feature chocolate chunks and are topped with a pumpkin spice and sugar glaze drizzle.

The biz also offers a pumpkin cheesecake on Fridays, which will be available until the end of November.

Call 808-352-8303 or follow @beyondpastrystudio on Instagram.

Jamba Hawaii

Jamba Hawaii (multiple locations) announces the return of its fall-flavored treats, and also introduces a new goodie to the mix.

Customers will be happy to know that Jamba’s pumpkin smash bowl — almond milk, Greek yogurt and a pumpkin spice blend topped with fresh bananas, organic granola and Cocowhip (coconut whipped cream) — and pumpkin smash smoothie are back.

The latter comprises milk, fat-free frozen yogurt and a rich pumpkin spice blend; patrons also have the option of a plant-based version instead.

The biz also debuts its pumpkin pie crunch smoothie, which boasts milk, agave, a pumpkin spice base and frozen yogurt. The fall treat is blended with organic granola to give it that extra crunch and is then poured over a layer of Cocowhip at the bottom of the cup.

Visit jambahawaii.com.

Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe

Located in Ward Village, Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe (310 Kamakee St.) is known for treats that are baked fresh daily. The biz uses preservative- and additive-free dough and imports its flour from Japan.

This fall, it presents two treats made with real pumpkin: a kabocha Danish — which boasts pumpkin puree, the biz’s homemade custard, cinnamon powder and maple syrup, and is brushed with an apricot jam — and a pumpkin chai latte.

The latter is a spiced chai latte with creamy pumpkin foam made with pumpkin, cinnamon and ginger, and topped with graham crackers.

These treats are available until Oct. 31.

Call 808-888-0724 or follow on Instagram (@okayamakobohawaii).

Valor

Located in Pearlridge Center’s Wai Makai Food Court, Valor (98-1005 Moanalua Road) is a locally owned-and-operated craft cocktail bar and live music event venue.

Enjoy cocktails like the Valor old fashioned, Wai Makai mai tai, mojito and more.

It recently added an autumn-inspired libation — the pumpkin spice martini — to its lineup. It boasts a velvety blend of vodka, rich pumpkin spice cream and smooth pumpkin puree, creating a creamy foundation. A dash of allspice and a sprinkle of cinnamon are also added as well as a shot of 100% Kona espresso to add a bold, robust coffee note that perfectly balances the sweetness of the pumpkin.

Visit valorhawaii.com and follow @valorhi on Instagram.