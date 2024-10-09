Wine and dine

Fusion Café + Wine (3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102) presents its October Wine Dinner, which showcases Spanish-inspired fare and wine pairings, on Oct. 17 with reservations starting at 5:30 p.m.

The dinner first starts with a reception featuring Vins El Cep “Gelida” Cava Penedes, Spain 2018. The first course presents a selection of tapas (squid marinated in spices, manchego cheese, grapes, marcona almonds, roasted bell peppers and olives) paired with an Emilio Lustau “Jarana” Fino. Next on the menu is a French pasta with clams and white wine sauce complemented by a Fortas del Salnes “Leirana” Albarino Rias Baixas, Spain 2022. The third course is a braised oxtail with red wine tomato sauce paired with a Bodegas Muga Reserva Rioja, Spain 2020. And, to finish off the decadent meal, Fusion presents a caramelized flan accompanied by a Bodegas Alvear Pedro Ximenez Solera 1927 Sherry, Spain.

Cost is $100. For reservations, call 808-675-6091 or visit opentable.com.

New restaurant in Waikiki

TableOne Hospitality will debut its newest restaurant, Favorite Son — a casual dining restaurant and bar showcasing a “deli-meets-diner” menu — at Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador (2040 Kuhio Ave.) on Oct. 22.

The new eatery offers protein bowls (mushroom and orzo, baked onda penna ala vodka, Mediterranean lentil), toasted hoagies (Italian, meatball sub, eggplant Parmesan, marinated tuna, marinated alii mushroom), farm-fresh salads (kale Caesar, chopped beet salad, Waipoli mixed greens) and savory pizzas (margherita, three cheese, pepperoni). Be sure to add any of Favorite Son’s refreshing retro-modern cocktails to perfectly complement any meal.

Visit favoritesonwaikiki.com.

Feast On Culinary feats

MW Restaurant and Artizen by MW, both located in Symphony Honolulu (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) commemorate their 11th and seventh anniversaries, respectively, with the return of classic dishes and fan favorites this month.

Executive chef Wade Ueoka brings back beloved items such as the ahi chirashi (ahi poke, uni, ikura and crispy rice cracker), Spam musubi (smoked pork arabiki meatloaf, mochi crust and nori tsukudani) and MW teishoku platter. The latter includes grilled kalbi, lobster scallop medallion and mochi-crusted kanpachi furikake rice.

MW Restaurant chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka will also be reviving a few of her bestselling dishes as well, including her ice cream sandwiches, affo-misu shave ice and mud pie (Kona coffee ice cream, Japanese Hibiki whisky ice cream and Valrhona chocolate crunch).

Meanwhile, Artizen by MW presents a three course prix-fixe menu. Guests can choose between a Greek salad, kalua pig and Nozawa corn chowder, or fried calamari and baby tako for its first course; an entree — options include pipikaula smash burger, Artizen oxtail soup, baked miso salmon and more; and a dessert.

Visit mwrestaurant.com and artizenbymw.com.

From Hawaii To Hell’s Kitchen

Kapolei Golf Club executive chef Meghan Ellis takes a monumental step as the first-ever Hawaii-born and -raised contestant in FOX Network’s Hell’s Kitchen. She appears in season 23 of the show, which premiered Sept. 26.

“My experience on Hell’s Kitchen was amazing, I met so many talented and like-minded chefs on the show and I still keep in touch with them on a daily basis,” says Ellis. “Chef Ramsay is a really cool guy; he’s tough but that is to be expected when you’re looking for your next executive chef. After all, it’s basically just one really long interview.”

When asked what her biggest lesson from the show was, she says, “Just trust your gut. Treat everything that you put out like your life depended on it but also, don’t overthink it if that makes sense.”

Keep up with the show on Hulu and follow along on Ellis’ journey through her Instagram (@chefmeghan86).

The more the merrier

Executive chef Garrick Mendoza of StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) recently curated an array of classic steakhouse dishes to be added to its menu.

New items include a truffle-miso soup ($16), beef carpaccio ($31), heirloom tomato and nectarine ($25), oysters Rockefeller ($40), a 20-ounce spice-rubbed lamb rack ($92), fried Brussels sprouts ($17) and the chilled shellfish. The latter is a seafood platter that comes in two sizes: the petite ($99) boasts four shrimp cocktail, four Pacific oysters and half lobster; and the grand ($240) includes six shrimp cocktail, six Pacific oysters, a whole lobster and half-pound king crab.

The restaurant is also offering kamaaina free four-hour parking at International Market Place with the purchase of any entree (must present a valid Hawaii state driver’s license or state ID).

Visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

A sensational sweet

Holey Grail Donuts collaborates with Tue Nguyen, TikTok sensation (@twaydabae) and restaurant owner of ĐiĐi, for its latest Breaking Bread series to both celebrate the launch of her new cookbook, Di An, and to highlight its newest Pandan Paradise doughnut.

The treat pays homage to Nguyen’s heritage by featuring her favorite Vietnamese ingredient, pandan, along with flavors such as mango, coconut and passionfruit. It can be found at all Holey Grail Donuts locations for $6 until Oct. 30.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward global humanitarian organization, Action Against Hunger, whose mission is to end world hunger and serves more than 51 countries worldwide.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.