The Honolulu airport moves up in passenger satisfaction, but is still fourth worst
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Passengers traversed the departure area of Terminal 2 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday.
At top, a traveler waited in the baggage claim area.
Honolulu’s airport, the largest in the state, has undergone years of modernization projects that still have a way to go. A baggage carousel was out of use in Terminal 2.
Travelers entered the Terminal 2 Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday.