The past four decades, the college football stars have aligned with the University of Hawaii schedule.

There were the BYU gunslingers — Jim McMahon, Steve Young and 1990 Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer.

In 1978, the Rainbow Warriors played against future Heisman winners Charles White and Marcus Allen. There were dynamic duos for USC in 2005 (quarterback Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush) and Florida in 2008 (quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Cam Newton).

Texas running back Ricky Williams’ first NCAA game was against UH. While San Diego State’s Marshall Faulk ran through and away from the Warriors, it was another Aztec, Donnel Pumphrey who holds the FBS career rushing record. Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns against UH in 1996. Tom Brady led Michigan to a season-ending victory in 1998 that marked Fred vonAppen’s final game as UH head coach.

And this Saturday at the Ching Complex, the Warriors play host to 16th-ranked Boise State and Ashton Jeanty, the nation’s leading rusher with 1,031 yards in five games. Or is it four games? He did not play after the intermission against Portland State and Utah State.

BSU coach Spencer Danielson told Boise reporters Jeanty is “the best player in the country.”

In July, the Mountain West held its media days at the Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Because a guest must be at least 21 to enter the property, BSU officials set up a separate news conference for Jeanty at a nearby hotel. Jeanty was voted the MW’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

“He’s a great player,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “Right now as it stands, not too many people have been able to slow him down and stop him and what he’s able to do.”

Jeanty is the national leader in rushing yards per game (206.2), yards per carry (10.85), touchdowns (16) and scoring (19.2 points per game). He has seven rushes of 63-plus yards. His average touchdown run is 34 yards. On the Broncos’ first series, he averages 16.9 yards per carry.

At 5 feet 9 and 215 pounds, Jeanty has drawn comparisons to 5-10 LaDainian Tomlinson, a Hall of Fame running back who also played at 215 pounds.

“I watched how this guy runs,” UH associate head coach Chris Brown said of Jeanty. “The speed he can take in the middle or off the edge. He reminds me so much of LaDainian. I remember watching LaDainian in college (at TCU), and his speed and ability to break tackles. I look at this guy (Jeanty) and I say, ‘Man, this guy might even be better. This kid is special. We give him that respect. We’ve got to do our job. I know the boys are up for the challenge.”

During Tuesday’s practice against the scouts simulating the Broncos’ offense, the Warriors worked on sealing the edges and securing tackles.

“Our main objectives are to wrap up, tackle, get him to the ground,” defensive end Wynden Ho‘ohuli said. “He’ll try to bounce to the outside. You have to hold the edge. He’s going to try to shimmy off a couple of us. As long as we rally together as a defense and bring him down as one.”

In addition to his low-level running style, Jeanty is known for his powerful stiff-arm jab.

“He has a technique that’s pretty impressive,” Brown said. “He uses the stiff arm to kind of catapult himself forward. It’s pretty impressive how he does it. He’s used it against every team he’s played. We’re emphasizing a lot of tackling.”

Except for the 269 rushing yards produced by Sam Houston, the Warriors are holding opponents to 3.9 yards per non-sack rush. Counting Sam Houston’s output, the average jumps to 4.6. UH opponents also are averaging 5 yards per first-down rush.

‘Honestly, it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity to prove ourselves and prove where we stand defensively,” defensive tackle Jamar Sekona said. “It’s one of those games you’re more eager for than others because this is really where you figure out where you stand. And (against) a player like that, who’s going to potentially win the Heisman, it makes it more important to do our job and to execute.”

Heisman vs. Hawaii

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the NCAA’s rushing leader and favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. UH has faced other Heisman winners in the past 46 years. Here’s how they fared:

Player, School Pos. Year Notes

Cam Newton, Auburn QB 2010 Florida backup completed one pass for 14 yards in 2008.

Tim Tebow, Florida QB 2007 Passed for 137 yards, 1 TD in Gators’ 56-10 rout in 2008

Reggie Bush, USC RB 2005 Rushed for 86 yards, 2 TDS in USC’s 63-17 in 2005.

Matt Leinart, USC QB 2004 Passed for 332 yards, 3 TDs in season-opening rout in 2005

Carson Palmer, USC QB 2002 Was 14-for-16 in USC’s 1999 victory

Ron Dayne, Wisconsin RB 1999 Set opponent record with 339 rushing yards in 1996 game

Ricky Williams, Texas RB 1998 Gained 95 yards in NCAA debut in 1995.

Ty Detmer, BYU QB 1990 UH wins 59-28 on day Detmer wins 1990 Heisman

Mike Rozier, Nebraska RB 1983 Rushed for 111 yards in Nebraska’s 37-16 victory in 1982

Marcus Allen, USC RB 1981 Freshman RB in USC’s win in 1978

Charles White, USC RB 1979 Ran for 152 yards in USC’s 21-5 victory in 1978

Source: Stephen Tsai, Star-Advertiser