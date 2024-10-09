UH Hilo’s Jazzlyn Ellis claims PacWest soccer honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii Hilo’s Jazzlyn Ellis on Tuesday was named PacWest Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.

Ellis, a senior from Parker, Colo., had an assist in a 3-0 victory over Academy of Art on Oct. 1, and finished with two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over Dominican on Sunday.

She was named PacWest Newcomer of the Year, All-Pac-West and All-Region last season after finishing with 21 points.

The Vulcans are ranked No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released Tuesday.

UH women’s sailors finish in 10th place

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished 10th on Sunday at the Stu Nelson Invitational off New London, Conn.

The Rainbow Wahine scored 270 points in the 18-team regatta. Yale won with 79 points and Stanford placed second with 157.

UH’s Division A squad finished with 75 points, Division B had 91 and Division C scored 104 points.

Vivian Bonsager and Stella Taherian won their final two A Division races.