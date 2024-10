Hawaii Grown: Kekahuna earns Big Ten honor; Oglivie digging into record book

Wisconsin wide receiver and Saint Louis alum Trech Kekahuna scored on a 69-yard TD reception against Purdue in the third quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

DIVISION I FOOTBALL

>> Leif Fautanu (University), Arizona State: Started on the offensive line in 107 degree heat and helped the Sun Devils run up 313 rushing yards in a 35-31 win over Kansas. He was called for a false start on fourth and 3 that led to a missed field goal in the second quarter but helped the team rush for 116 yards in the final quarter of the close contest.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns with 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the 31-10 win over Michigan State. Iapeni Laloulu (Farrington) started on the offensive line and Laie-born Teitu Tuioti led the defense with seven tackles.

>> Trech Kekahuna (Saint Louis), Wisconsin: Went off for six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-6 win over Purdue, including a 69-yarder. It was his first career touchdown and his first 100-yard game. He had only eight receptions in nine games before his explosion. The starter at this position, Will Pauling, injured his leg in the first half but returned before halftime in the blowout. Kekahuna was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his efforts. Kamoi Latu (Saint Louis) had only one tackle in the blowout, but he forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: Caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 loss to West Virginia. The junior is No. 3 in the Big 12 with 19.2 yards per reception after a 14.1 mark last year.

>> Tevarua Tafiti (Punahou), Stanford: had a career day in a 31-7 loss to Virginia Tech, collecting a career-high eight tackles with a sack and another tackle for loss. He also forced a fumble for the second time in his career.

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Delson Dacalio (Saint Louis), Adams State: Had five tackles, two of them for losses, in a 52-3 loss to Chadron State. He had 21⁄2 tackles for loss in his first two years in the program and has added 31⁄2 this year.

>> Kainoa Jones (Konawaena), Western Oregon: Threw for two touchdowns on 13 attempts with 84 yards in a 34-10 win over Western New Mexico, covering 62 yards on four attempts on the ground. LJ Imo (Waipahu) had a sack for the third straight game and collected a season-high four tackles.

>> Royce Pao (Kahuku), Western Colorado: Rushed for 142 yards on 21 carries in a 44-7 win over Fort Lewis, matching his career long with a 32-yard effort. Pao had only 19 carries in the previous three games of the season before earning the workhorse role last week.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: Ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-34 win over Puget Sound, his final carry was a 98-yard score and pushed the junior to 2,107 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in 22 games. Josiah Chaffin (Farrington) chipped in 98 receiving yards and a score on two catches and Alvin Tanikoa (Kaimuki) led the defense with eight tackles, including a sack.

>> Darius Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific Lutheran: Threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and ran for 7o and another score in a 34-23 loss to Whitworth. Kalen Davis-White (Hilo) led the defense with six tackles.

>> Kanoa Ferreira (Mililani), Puget Sound: Caught three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in a 62-34 loss to Pacific, adding in 14 yards on his only rush. Asher Matsui (‘Iolani) led the defense with six tackles and Matagi Lilo (Saint Louis) added four.

>> Jacob Gaudi (‘Iolani), Chapman: Tied a career high with five tackles and came down with an interception for the second straight contest in a 24-20 win over Cal Lutheran. His final tackle came with 18 seconds left in the game and stopped the Kingsmen at the 12-yard line.

>> Blaze Holani (Saint Louis), Linfield: Was all over the place in a 72-0 win over Willamette, picking off two passes, including a pick-6, to go with his five tackles, one of them for a loss. He also hit the quarterback once and was credited with a half-sack.

>> Oa Kamakawiwoole (Saint Louis), Lewis & Clark: Threw for 201 yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win over George Fox, adding 13 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Kahiau Chang (Saint Louis) added five tackles on defense and hit the quarterback once.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Reese Diersbock (Le Jardin), California-Davis: Put down 11 kills in a 3-1 win over UC Santa Barbara, her first time in double figures in six matches.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Continues to carry the struggling Roos, putting down 12 kills with 11 digs in a 3-0 loss to South Dakota State and then burying 17 kills two nights later, though St. Thomas (Minn.) won by sweep. Dunford has 191 kills, more than twice as many as any of her teammates.

>> Malu Garcia (Moanalua), Iowa: Had 10 kills in a sweep at the hands of Washington for her third match in a row in double figures, but the streak ended two nights later when she had five kills on 26 swings in a sweep by Nebraska.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Continued putting down kills, burying 11 in a sweep of Merrimack, 10 in a 3-0 loss to Fairfield and 12 in a 3-1 win over Sacred Heart. She has been in double figures in kills in seven straight matches.

>> Anuhea Hauanio-Lore (‘Iolani), Navy: Had a pedestrian four kills and 13 digs but was instrumental in a 3-1 victory over Lehigh, ending her team’s 14-match losing streak dating back to last season. She had 11 kills and 30 digs prior to this season; this year she has 73 and 95.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Handed out 20 assists and added 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the year in a 3-1 win over UC Irvine.

>> Paisely Ka’ahanui (Punahou), Niagara: Picked up her first double-double of the season with 21 assists and 11 digs in a 3-2 loss to Rider in her fourth game as a starting setter.

>> Nadia Koanui (Kamehameha), Northeastern: Dug up a season-high 30 shots in a 3-2 win over William & Mary, then had 18 digs in a sweep of the Tribe, giving her 12 straight matches with double figures in digs. Voters in the Coastal Athletic Association noticed, making her the Defensive Player of the Week.

>> Sia Liilii (Punahou), Nevada: Had a career-high 12 kills in a 3-2 loss to rival Nevada-Las Vegas but was limited to three kills in a 3-0 sweep to San Diego State two nights later.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Had 22 digs in a 3-1 win over North Carolina State and then six in a sweep of Wake Forest, moving her career total to 1,806. She has 4.23 digs per set in her long career, good for fourth in Stanford history, right behind Kyle Gilbert’s 4.24 (2011-14).

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Had 10 kills with only three errors in a 3-1 loss to Connecticut, her fourth time in double figures.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Had her most efficient match of the season in a sweep of Gonzaga, hitting .500 with 17 kills and 14 digs with two aces. Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii) hit .55o with two kills in the victory over Gonzaga two nights after carrying the Pilots with 16 kills in a 3-2 loss to Washington State.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Dished out 20 assists with 15 digs in a 3-0 win over Lafayette and dished out 25 assists with 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Lehigh the next night. The senior has double-doubles in five straight matches, the longest streak of her career.

>> Nani Spaar (Kamehameha-Hawaii), George Mason: Found her way onto the court for the first time in a month, putting down 11 kills in a 3-1 win over Davidson, but only played two sets with six kills in a 3-2 loss to the Wildcats. She has played only seven sets this season after 62 last year.