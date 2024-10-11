Letter: Dictator cannot lead beacon of democracy

Election Day is fast approaching and the two presidential candidates are neck and neck in various polls. There are myriad factors to consider before casting votes, and among them priority should be given to preserving the democracy that is the very backbone of American prosperity and prestige.

Kamala Harris has advocated for democracy throughout her political career. Donald Trump, on the contrary, often expresses his aspirations for becoming a strongman like those dictators in China, Russia, North Korea and Hungary.

Are we going to give a chance to a sitting vice president with limited political achievement? Or are we going to give the Oval Office back to the aging wannabe dictator and convicted felon?

Opinions do vary, as they should in democracy. However, there is one fundamental principle every voter should heed: the world’s beacon of democracy cannot have a dictator as its leader even for a single day.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter