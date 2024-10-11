Letter: Force homeless to get drug, mental health help

What’s our fascination with the homeless? It’s definitely that the squeaking homeless gets oil, which is why they squeak more to get more freebies from us naive taxpayers. Also the politicians are very free with our tax money, as long as it doesn’t come from them. I guess the answer is to get more votes so they can enjoy our taxpayer-funded retirement. Otherwise, why don’t they use their own money and refuse their paycheck? I always have respect for anyone who puts their money where their mouth is.

People need to understand that the answer to homelessness is to make it a crime so that they can be forced to get treatment for drug addiction and mental conditions. Of course people will always reject this method and declare it inhumane. The truth hurts.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

