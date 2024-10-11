Letter: Resolve to build more peace, not make war

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Any rational, humane and compassionate individual would agree with the lyrics of two antiwar songs of the ’60s: “War is not the answer” and “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” Wars might sometimes be necessary, but they all are evil by their very nature.

What we are witnessing in Gaza, Sudan, Haiti and other places is morally and emotionally sickening. But let us remember that even in our “good war,” WWII, approximately 75 million people were killed, many of whom were victims of genocide and massacre.

Solutions? Let us resolve to put more effort into peacebuilding, conflict resolution and atrocity prevention programs. Would a revitalized Peace Corps make a difference?

Wars usually set the stage for more war and hatred. Peace can foster even more peace. Human rights start with the right to live.

Roman Leverenz

Salt Lake

