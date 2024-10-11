Letter: Running scared, Trump hurls insults and bullies

Friday, October 11, 2024
Donald Trump recently called Kamala Harris “mentally disabled” in a speech. If that isn’t the pot calling the kettle black, I don’t know what is. A lifelong criminal convicted of 34 felonies, assaulting women in dressing rooms, cheating on wives with porn stars and stealing classified government documents is calling a never-had-a-mugshot-taken attorney “mentally disabled.” This should demonstrate that the GOP’s choice for president is the one who’s mentally disabled. .
His opponent is smarter than he is; that alone is keeping Trump up at night. The name-calling, not to mention refusing to debate Harris again, proves he’s terrified and has nothing to offer America other than acting like a playground bully.
Bret Hill
Ewa Beach
