On the Move: Kyle Watase

Kyle Watase
Affordable housing developer Mark Development Inc. has named Kyle Watase as president and chair. Previously vice president since 2016, Watase will be the third generation of the Watase family to lead the business, succeeding Craig Watase, who will move into the position of chief executive officer after 30 years.
