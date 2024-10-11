Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, October 11, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsRearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Anniversaries mark community endeavors

By Bob Sigall

Today Updated 5:55 p.m.

Featured Columns

HAWAII GAS Hawaii Gas is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. It serves 70,000 residential and commercial customers across all major Hawaiian Islands.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

HAWAII GAS

Hawaii Gas is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. It serves 70,000 residential and commercial customers across all major Hawaiian Islands.

COURTESY ROY SAKUMA Kathy and Roy Sakuma opened their first ukulele studio in 1974. He founded the annual Ukulele Festival at Kapiolani Park in 1971.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY ROY SAKUMA

Kathy and Roy Sakuma opened their first ukulele studio in 1974. He founded the annual Ukulele Festival at Kapiolani Park in 1971.

HAWAII TIMES PHOTO ARCHIVES FOUNDATION The Waiakea Pirates were founded in 1923 by Nobuo Maruyama, pictured above with Babe Ruth in 1933 in Hilo, and Tsurumatsu Nakamura.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

HAWAII TIMES PHOTO ARCHIVES FOUNDATION

The Waiakea Pirates were founded in 1923 by Nobuo Maruyama, pictured above with Babe Ruth in 1933 in Hilo, and Tsurumatsu Nakamura.

WAIAKEA PIRATES Tsurumatsu Nakamura
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

WAIAKEA PIRATES

Tsurumatsu Nakamura

HAWAII GAS Hawaii Gas is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. It serves 70,000 residential and commercial customers across all major Hawaiian Islands.
COURTESY ROY SAKUMA Kathy and Roy Sakuma opened their first ukulele studio in 1974. He founded the annual Ukulele Festival at Kapiolani Park in 1971.
HAWAII TIMES PHOTO ARCHIVES FOUNDATION The Waiakea Pirates were founded in 1923 by Nobuo Maruyama, pictured above with Babe Ruth in 1933 in Hilo, and Tsurumatsu Nakamura.
WAIAKEA PIRATES Tsurumatsu Nakamura