Rearview Mirror: Anniversaries mark community endeavors
HAWAII GAS
Hawaii Gas is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. It serves 70,000 residential and commercial customers across all major Hawaiian Islands.
COURTESY ROY SAKUMA
Kathy and Roy Sakuma opened their first ukulele studio in 1974. He founded the annual Ukulele Festival at Kapiolani Park in 1971.
HAWAII TIMES PHOTO ARCHIVES FOUNDATION
The Waiakea Pirates were founded in 1923 by Nobuo Maruyama, pictured above with Babe Ruth in 1933 in Hilo, and Tsurumatsu Nakamura.
WAIAKEA PIRATES
