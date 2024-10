Hakas went straight from Israel’s national team to Hawaii’s starting lineup

Hawaii’s Tali Hakas already has more kills this season (110) than she did all of last year (70).

Hawaii Wahine Tali Hakas took her swing against Oregon State Beavers Elly Schraeder and Annika Hester during an NCAA Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Sept. 13, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

The best part of the summer for Tali Hakas wasn’t playing volleyball for the Israel national team.

It was the time after practice and games when she would go home – to her real home.

The University of Hawaii sophomore pin hitter spent three months in her home country of Israel. She took roughly a week off from volleyball after leaving Hawaii before getting to work with the national team, comprised mostly of players much older than her.

As much fun, and challenging, as the experience was, the moments she will remember most are coming home to her childhood home for dinner, where mom and dad were waiting, every day of the summer.

“It was three months where it was like, wow, I haven’t had this for so long. Coming back from practice and seeing my parents and being able to share with them how was my day,” Hakas said before practice Wednesday. “If I had a bad practice, or I had a bad day, and just having that hug from mom — me and my mom are close — no words necessary. Just having that touch or conversation.”

Hakas, one of the three youngest players to play for the national team over the summer, was one of the biggest contributors on a team that had players nearly twice her age.

The team played right up until the week of the start of the college season in the United States.

There wasn’t any time for lengthy goodbyes, as Hakas returned to Hawaii two days before UH’s opener against SMU.

Despite missing the entire fall training camp for UH, Hakas was in the starting lineup against the Mustangs and is one of four Rainbow Wahine to start all 14 matches this season.

“It was a tough week in every aspect. I wasn’t getting much sleep. Having those different hours were messy. I was waking up in the middle of the night trying to go back to sleep,” Hakas said. “And then coming to practice and understanding what’s my position, not only as a player but as a person and a teammate. Understanding the dynamics of the team. Trying to figure it out quick.”

Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow wouldn’t just start any player who showed up two days before the start of the season, but didn’t waver once Hakas got all the paperwork done to be cleared in time for the SMU match.

The 21-year-old sophomore isn’t like most typical second-year players.

“I don’t have concerns for this girl because she dreams about volleyball,” Ah Mow said. “The girl is staying in shape, she’s lifting, she wants to be in the gym if she could 24-7. I had no concerns with her. It was just getting to know, because it’s a semi-new group, getting to know them and getting used to playing with them.”

Hakas made the All-Big West Freshman Team last season and broke through to play in 17 matches with 13 starts on a team with a high number of returning players.

She’s had a full year to play and develop her relationship with setter Kate Lang, but missing the entire summer does have some effect on that setter-hitter connection.

Hakas also played outside hitter all summer with the national team. For UH, she has spent most of the season playing opposite, where she is needed the most.

“Just getting used to the different tempo with the setter and remembering, ‘I’ve got to wait, I’ve got to wait,’ before I go. It’s just about the timing,” Hakas said. “(The two positions) are so different. The approach you have to the ball from the angle you get is a different angle that I need to see the court from. Also, the footwork is different and I don’t know, it’s the exact opposite.”

Hakas is one of four UH players with more than 100 kills this season, averaging 1.77 per set. She’s third on the team in digs and fourth in blocks.

She has continued to get better as the season has progressed. Two of her four most efficient hitting performances have come in UH’s past three matches, and she had a season-high four blocks in last Saturday’s sweep of Long Beach State.

“She still has to be a little more patient with herself, but she’s been working on it,” Ah Mow said. “When she first came back, I told her she’s not going to automatic just click, because you’ve got a setter who is setting you this and you have to get used to all of these other girls.

“Not many schools try to have their hitters play both sides, but I think that’s the good thing about us. I think she’d rather hit on the left, we all know that, but I think it’s good, even with her and Stella (Adeyemi) being in the front, we can switch them for blocking purposes or hitting.”

Hawaii has won three straight after snapping a four-match losing streak following a 6-1 start to the season.

The Aggies (9-5, 4-1), who Hawaii (9-5, 3-1) host tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, are one of six teams with one loss in conference play and are in first place after playing earlier in the week.

Hawaii, which hosts UC Riverside (5-13, 0-5) on Sunday, debuted at No. 42 in the first NCAA RPI rankings this week, which is tops among Big West schools.

