BRONCOS OFFENSE

X—17 Prince Strachan 6-5 211 So.

F—3 Latrell Caples 6-0 191 Sr,.

LT—77 Kage Casey 6-5 316 So.

LG—66 Ben Dooley 6-5 320 6th

C—72 Zach Holmes 6-2 312 Jr.

RG—78 Tyler Keinath 6-2 322 Jr.

RT—65 Hall Schmidt 6-7 308 So.

Y—85 Matt Lauter 6-3 240 Jr.

Z—9 Cameron Camper 6-3 197 5th

QB—4 Maddux Madsen 5-10 201 So.

RB—2 Ashton Jeanty 5-9 215 Jr.

In 2012, the pick was in for the next UH head coach. But the recommendation of Dirk Koetter was overruled, and Norm Chow was hired. The Atlanta Falcons then hired Koetter as OC. Koetter directed a Falcons offense featuring tight end Tony Gonzalez and receivers Julio Jones and Roddy White. Coming full circle, Koetter is back calling plays at BSU, where he was head coach for three years through 2000. Koetter has maintained the Broncos’ tradition of pre-snap motions and shifts, overload and bunch formations, and tandem blocks. But for all the smoke and mirrors, the Broncos end up with the same goal: give the ball to Ashton Jeanty, the nation’s rushing leader (1,031 yards; 206.2 per game). He gains 10.85 yards per carry, has seven rushes of 63-plus yards, and on the Broncos’ first series, averages 16.9 yards per rush. He has 16 TDs, with an average scoring run of 34 yards. At 5-foot-9, 215 pounds, Jeanty has drawn comparisons to similarly built Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. Following inside zones, Jeanty has a pirouette move to spin away from a defender or change directions. Off outside zones, Jeanty draws a defender close, then uses a spring-loaded stiff arm to repel a would-be tackler. Ahead of the snap, Jeanty stands at attention, not tipping his intended running path. If defenses plant eight in the box and send a run blitzer, Maddux Madsen will seek a receiver on a throwback screen. Madsen beat out USC transfer Malachi Nelson for the QB1 job. Indiana transfer Cameron Camper is the deep threat. Latrell Caples, the Broncos’ leading receiver in 2022, has fully recovered from a ruptured Achilles that sidelined him last season. With Mason Randolph suffering a season-ending injury, Zach Holmes and Jason Steele have been alternating at center.

BRONCOS DEFENSE

DE—91 Ahmed Hassanein 6-3 271 Sr.

NT—98 Herbert Gums 6-1 312 Sr.

DT—90 Braxton Fely 6-1 296 Jr.

Edge—5 Jayden Virgin-Morgan 6-3 253 So.

MLB—53 Marco Notarainni 6-3 238 Jr.

WLB—10 Andrew Simpson 6-0 238 Jr.

NB—23 Seyi Oladipo 5-11 205 Sr.

FCB—7 A’Marion McCoy 6-0 176 Sr.

FS—0 Ty Benefield 6-2 204 So.

BS—34 Alexander Teubner 6-1 200 6th

BC—6 Jeremiah Earby 6-2 182 Jr.

The sack market has been bullish this year. According to Bronco Nation, the Horseshoe Collective puts $700 into a pot for every sack by a D-linemen. At the end of the year, the pot is split evenly among the 20 D-linemen, even if a player did not contribute a sack. Of the Broncos’ 21 sacks, 12.5 have come from the front four. The leader is D-end Ahmed Hassanein with five sacks. Hassanein lived in Cairo for 10 years until just ahead of his 16th birthday. He then moved to California to live with his brother, a high school teacher and football coach. Progressing in a sport he had not played previously, Hassanein eventually drew interest from Spencer Danielson, who was BSU’s defensive coordinator at the time. Danielson taught Hassanein the Bronco way. “We work out different, we talk different, chemistry is way high,” Hassanein has said. “When chemistry is high, everybody comes together, from the janitor to the head coach.” That helped the transition when Danielson replaced Andy Avalos, who was dismissed with two games left in the 2023 season. Danielson is now the permanent head coach. Erik Chinander was promoted to DC. The Broncos have multiple looks around the even-front base, with linebacker Andrew Simpson setting up on the edge or in the middle; Ty Benefield in one-high coverage or as part of a two-deep zone; and the nickelbacks sneaking into the tackle box. Chinander spends time with each unit during practices. “He’s one of the coolest dudes on the staff,” nickelback Rodney Robinson said of Chinander. “He’ll get fired up if he needs to. He’s very knowledgable of the game.” And while Chinander primarily works with the D-line, he also takes care of the secondary known as D-Boyz. “Coach will give us doughnuts,” Robinson said. “Nothing crazy.”

BRONCOS SPECIALISTS

KO—39 Taren Schive 5-11 181 Sr.

K—35 Jonah Dalmas 5-8 180 5th

P/H—46 J. Ferguson-Reynolds 6-2 180 Jr.

LS—42 Mason Hutton 6-5 237 Jr.

KR—27 Kayden Chan 5-9 189 Jr.

PR—18 Cooper Jones 5-6 182 Sr.

Jonah Dalmas has connected on five of six field-goal attempts this year to boost his career treys to 85, the Mountain West record. He needs 13 more to break the NCAA career record of 97. But the Broncos’ prolific offense — 33 touchdowns in 62 full drives — is limiting his field-goal opportunities. Dalmas, Tarem Schive and Jarrett Reeser have combined to launch 8.8 kickoffs per game.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

SB—5 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 So.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 Jr.

C—66 Sergio Muasau 5-11 300 Sr.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—70 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr

SB—3 Nick Cenacle 6-2 195 Jr.

WO—6 Dekel Crowdus 5-11 170 Jr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 225 Sr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-1 210 Jr.

Brayden Schager’s arm strength was apparent at a young age. He was moved from pitcher to third base because he was the only one on his youth baseball team who could throw across the diamond. Last week in San Diego, 15 NFL scouts monitored his throws in practice and in the game. The summary: Schager can make all the throws on the passing tree, especially to the farthest branches, but might have to lower the temperature on shorter passes. “Especially coming across the middle or on the short routes,” Schager said. “You’ve really got to restrain from throwing it too hard. It’s something I’ve got to deal with. But it’s good to have it for the deep balls.” A quick release and willingness to stand in the pocket while routes ripen have led to extra zip on his check-down throws and absorbing late hits. He has drawn three roughing-the-passer penalties and four personal fouls totaling 105 yards. “The biggest thing is distributing the ball to the receivers however you possibly can,” said head coach Timmy Chang, who marveled at Schager for eluding pressure in the end zone and finding an open receiver against San Diego State. “He had a great play on a breakdown play,” Chang said. Ka‘ena Decambra has been steady as the blind-side tackle and James Milovale has made the transition to right tackle as Luke Felix-Fualalo’s injury replacement. The self-styled “shield” — center Sergio Muasau and guards Zhen Sotelo and Kuao Peihopa — have improved on establishing a mobile pocket. Slotback Pofele Ashlock has at least eight catches in four consecutive games while being targeted 61 times during that stretch.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—12 Wynden Ho‘ohuli 6-3 240 Jr.

DT—52 Ezra Evaimalo 6-2 260 Sr.

DT—77 Jamar Sekona 6-2 295 Sr.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Gr.

MLB—54 Jamih Otis 5-11 215 So.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 215 Jr.

NB—9 Elijah Palmer 5-9 175 So.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 195 Jr.

S—29 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Jr.

CB—13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Sr.

After former Warrior Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to interim head coach of the New York Jets this week, an old story was recalled. It was 1998, and the 0-11 Warriors were heading into the season finale against Tom Brady-led Michigan. Suffering from an ACL injury, Ulbrich gave up a redshirt opportunity to play in that game. UH lost, badly, but Ulbrich served as inspiration that would lead into the 1999 turnaround season. That passion, rage and skill are found in rush end Jackie Johnson III. “That’s just how I play,” said Johnson, who leads the Warriors with three sacks. “Doing what I love, I go hard, balls to the wall.” At 6 feet and 245 pounds, Johnson uses a low-leverage drive and quick punches to blast past blockers. “Feisty,” Wynden Ho‘ohuli described his opposite D-end. “All that matters is the heart, and he’s got a big heart. He’s one of a kind.” Ezra Evaimalo, light at 260 pounds, has controlled interior linemen with his heavy-handed punch and swim move. Evaimalo works across an offensive tackle when nose tackle Daniel “Sauce” Williams enters as a fifth D-lineman. Co-captain Logan Taylor and Jamih Otis have traded off at mike linebacker. Otis has emerged as a technically sound hunter who can move from gap to gap, sometimes on the same play. Like Taylor, Otis has the comprehension to identify a ball-carrier’s intended path. After accumulating six missed tackles, cornerback Cam Stone has spent extra time on his technique. His lone missed tackle this year came when he tried to intercept a jump-ball pass.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

S—35 Hunter Higham 6-3 230 Fr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

Limited to the Ching Complex as the only practice venue, the kickers and punters show up at 5:15 weekday mornings to work on their craft. There are about 79 minutes a week in practice for the five special-team units. Kicker Kansei Matsuzawa and punter Lucas Borrow have excelled as replacements for Matthew Shipley. The Warriors have focused on eliminating penalties on returns and improving field position. On 14 drives starting inside their 20, the Warriors have managed only a field goal and touchdown.