Scoreboard – October 11, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

TENNIS

College men: Hawaii Fall Invitational,

Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii,

1 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

PacWest women: Westmont vs.

Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH Varsity II girls: ‘Iolani I-AA at Damien; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist; Maryknoll at

Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five (boys), 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Mid-Pacific at Punahou (boys and girls),

9 a.m.; Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts (girls), 10 a.m.; Hanalani at Kamehameha (boys and girls), 10 a.m.

OIA: Individual and Team Championships, 2 p.m at Leilehua.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: HPU

Invitational, 7 a.m. at Hawaii Country Club.

ILH: Meet No. 4, 9:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Boise State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Kapolei,

2 p.m.

OIA Division I: Waianae at Kailua,

1:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. McKinley at Castle, 6 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington.

KAYAKING

ILH: sprints, 2 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOCCER

PacWest: Menlo vs. Hawaii Pacific, men at 4:30 p.m.; women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

PacWest: William Jessup vs. Hawaii Hilo, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo,

7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH girls: Varsity I Tournament, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 11:30 a.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. Varsity II, ‘Iolani I-AA at Le Jardin, 9 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, noon.

SOCCER

PacWest

Wednesday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

Men

Jessup 1, Hawaii Pacific 0. Goal scorer—Luis Cruz (67:52).

Women

Jessup 1, Hawaii Pacific 0. Goal scorer— Angela Shannon (24:11).

Thursday

At Saint Louis field

Men

Menlo 2, Chaminade 0. Goal scorers— Johan Mendoza Aguilar (30:25), Saul Gutierrez (76:55).

Women

Chaminade 2, Menlo 1. Goal scorers—CU: Haley Mo’okini (52:33), Gracie Knowd (68:19). Menlo: Brynn McClymond (85:29).

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kailua def. Farrington 25-21, 26-24, 25-23

Roosevelt def. McKinley 25-17, 25-14,

25-12

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 25-12, 23-25,

25-12, 25-15

Girls White

Kailua def. Farrington 21-15, 21-19

McKinley def. Roosevelt 21-9, 21-19

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 21-12, 21-15

Girls JV

Kailua def. Farrington 21-9, 16-21, 15-13

Roosevelt def. McKinley 21-16, 21-20

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 21-10, 15-21,

15-14

OIA West

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Campbell def. Waialua 25-19, 25-27,

25-14, 25-14

Girls JV

Campbell def. Waialua 21-10, 21-10

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Nanakuli def. Leilehua 17-25, 25-18, 25-14,

25-12

Girls White

Nanakuli def. Leilehua 16-21, 21-19, 15-5

Girls JV

Nanakuli def. Leilehua 21-13, 21-9

BIIF

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Konawaena def. Kanu o ka ‘Aina 25-11,

25-20, 25-17

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Maryknoll 2, Damien 1

Hanalani 2, Punahou 1

‘Iolani 3, Island Pacific 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

High game/series—Mary: Phoebe

Kahele 145/383. DMS: Savannah

Stephen 160/447. Han: Charis

Shimabukuro 200/480. Pun: Katherine Wong 172/416. Iol: Analise Bishop 189/515. IPA: Krislyn Elmore 156/417. MPI: Peytyn Murakami 185/502. PBA: Emmalie Hernandez 144/Lyla Onishi 365.

Girls JV

‘Iolani Red 3, Damien 0

Punahou Blue 3, Punahou Gold 0

Mid Pacific 3, Pacific Buddhist 0