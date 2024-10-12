Letter: Musk’s influence gains are danger to republic

Elon Musk waves to the crowd before former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Oct. 5.

It looks to me like Elon Musk is headed toward more and more influence over all of us. I fear that influence will be self-serving and dangerous in the Rupert Murdoch way.

Fox News programs are always there for Donald Trump, and Murdoch is shameless about it. Money and power have brought him great influence, and he is not using it for the good of mankind. Musk controlling power in the media and being a Trump enabler does not bode well for mankind, in my opinion.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

