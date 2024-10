The Cane Knife has resided on Campbell’s campus for the past 20 years, and if Friday night is any indication it will stay there for the foreseeable future.

The No 1 Sabers steamrolled host the Marauders 55-18 in the 48th edition of the Cane Knife Classic, a rivalry game between Hawaii’s two largest public schools that has been played in stops and starts since 1963. The Sabers won the keepsake in the 2004 OIA White championship game and has defended it nine times since. The Sabers won the junior varsity game 51-0.

“We are leaving healthy,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “Get in and get out, that’s all we wanted to do. Just get in and get out with the Cane Knife.”

Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele won the rivalry game for the third time, putting up 283 yards passing and six touchdowns. That gives him 1,147 yards against Waipahu, a significant chunk of the 9,534 yards he has thrown for in his high school career, passing Konawaena’s Keoki Alani for second-most all time behind Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel’s 9,848. He passed Gabriel for third on the touchdowns list with his 106th.

Other than the Marauders scoring on their first drive, the only drama came with 20 seconds left in the half, with Sagapolutele doing his level best to throw his seventh touchdown before the break. Campbell kept its offense on the field on fourth and 6 from the 31 and Sagapolutele hit Zayden Alviar-Costa for 20 yards to the 11. He overthrew a receiver with 7.6 seconds left and dropped back with 2.3 seconds left before he pulled the ball down and took the ball into the end zone for a rushing score.

“I was just grateful to have six touchdowns,” Sagapolutele said. “I was looking for something and we had our concept going and it wasn’t there, so I just had to make a play. Passer before runner, you know, but sometimes I have to make use of my legs.”

That was the end of his night. He didn’t play in the second half.

Campbell started the scoring on its first play from scrimmage, with Johnson drawing up a double lateral flea flicker that ended with Sagapolutele finding Shaison Kupukaa wide open for a 50-yard score with just 19 seconds taken off the clock.

“We just wanted to let them know that we came to play,” Johnson said.

The Marauders matched Campbell’s trickery, scoring on a halfback pass from Jayvren Pinera to Alzen Etrara from 26 yards out to make it look like this Cane Knife game might be a classic even though Waipahu lost its sophomore quarterback to a season-ending injury two weeks ago.

“We’re just trying to make things work. We were able to break off man coverage and get it in,” Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said. “It ws interesting for a short time in the beginning, but we kind of let things fold.”

Sagapolutele needed only three plays to answer Waipahu, connecting with Kupukaa on a 43-yarder the next time they hooked up and then handing out touchdown passes to Brystin Sansano twice and Rysten Abang-Perez and Tyson Ball once each. Kupukaa led the receivers with 108 yards on five catches and the Sabers only ran the ball 11 times.

Sophomore quarterback David Vidinha didn’t survive Waipahu’s first foray in the Open Division, suffering a season-ending injury two weeks ago.

The top-ranked Sabers have matched their longest winning streak on the field in school history but will try for their eighth in a row against a Kahuku squad that has won nine in a row in the series. Johnson has had a winning streak of seven or more games twice but lost in the OIA playoffs or states both times.

“How we played today won’t beat Kahuku,” Sagapolutele said. “We didn’t have our best game offensively — a lot of mistakes, especially me. We just have to lock back in starting right now and play our hearts out next Saturday.”

Roosevelt 27, Castle 20

Ioane Kamanao passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, and the Rough Riders got two defensive scores in their win over the Knights.

JHeart Sisra returned a blocked field goal 99 yards for the first of two defensive touchdowns for the Rough Riders (5-2 overall). Bobby Sousa later scored on a 43-yard fumble return.

With the win, Roosevelt moves into a tie with Castle atop the OIA Division II standings at 4-1. Castle dropped to 5-3 overall this season. The two teams sit a half-game ahead of Kaiser and Waialua, which both play today.

Radford 27, Nanakuli 7

Rams quarterback Afi Togafau threw touchdown passes to Michael Robinson and Brad Yoakley, and Jacob Sullivan scored on a rushing TD for the Rams (5-2, 4-1 OIA Division I), who are one win away from clinching a playoff spot.

Luke Barner kicked two field goals for Radford, which has won five games in a season playing Division I opponents for the first time since 2010.

Kamuela Farias scored on a touchdown run for the Golden Hawks (2-7, 1-4), who had been shut out in their previous two games.

‘Iolani 49, Saint Louis II 14

Kekama Kane hauled in nine passes for a school-record 275 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Raiders to an easy win over the Crusaders.

Kane caught touchdowns of 41, 75, 9 and 45 yards from quarterback CJ Villanueva. Kane broke the Raiders record of 222 receiving yards that he shared with Carter Kamana. Kamana had his total against Pac-Five in 2017, while Kane tied the mark last season against Damien. Villanueva finished with 428 yards passing and six touchdowns for the Raiders (4-5, 3-2).

Marquez Mellor rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders (0-4, 0-4).

—

at Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex

Waipahu 6 0 6 6 — 18

Campbell 20 28 7 0 — 55

JV—Campbell 51, Waipahu 0

Camp: Shaison Kupukaa 50 pass from Jaron-Keawe-Sagapolutele (Jadyn Parker kick)

Waip: Alzen Etrata 26 pass from Jayvren Pinera (pass failed)

Camp: Shaison Kupukaa 43 pass from Jaron-Keawe-Sagapolutele (run failed)

Camp: Brystin Sansano 44 pass from Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

Camp: Rusten Abang-Perez 12pass from Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

Camp: Brystin Sansano 15 pass from Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

Camp: Tyson Ball 5 pass from Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

Camp: Sagapolutele 11 rush (Parker kick)

Waip: Elias Mahuka 11 rush (Run failed)

Camp:Valoia Amitoelau 11 rush (Parker kick)

Waip: Faafetai Failauga 9 rush (pass failed)

Rushing—Waip: Elias Mahuka 4-56, Faafetai Failauga 19-31, Titan Figueroa 2- (-4). Camp: Valoia Amitoelau 2-32, Brystin Sansano 4-29, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele 3-26, Tainoa Lave 1-6, Jesus Cervantes 1-1, Kalai Carvalho 1-(1), Brayden Medeiros 1-(8).

Passing—Waip: Titan Figueroa 3-10-0-38, Elias Mahuka 5-8-0-28, Jayvren Pinera 1-1-0-26. Camp: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele 16-25-0-283, Brayden Medeiros 4-8-0-90.

Receiving—Waip: Aizen Etrata 2-44, Jayvren Pinera 2-32, Titan Figueroa 2-10, Faafetai Failauga 2-8, Elias Mahuka 1-(-2). Camp: Shaison Kupukaa 5-108, Brystin Sansano 5-76, Kalani Carvalho 1-57, Rusten Abang-Perez 3-52, Zayden Alviar-Costa 3-34, Cameron Mamiya 1-25, Tyson Ball 2-17, Jayzen Fernandez 1-6, Talan-Michael Laciste 1-2.

OIA DIVISION II

ROOSEVELT 27, CASTLE 20

At Castle

Roosevelt (5-2, 4-1) 3 14 0 10 — 27

Castle (5-3, 4-1) 3 10 0 7 — 20

ROOS—FG Journey DePeralta 28

CAST—FG Aztin Pitt 41

CAST—FG Pitt 39

CAST—JHeart Sisra 99 field goal block return (Pitt kick)

ROOS—Shaeden Sexton 4 run (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Bobby Sousa 43 fumble return (DePeralta kick)

CAST—Noa Sebay 21 pass from Nai Kalauokaaea (Pitt kick)

ROOS—Williama Aarona 58 pass from Ioane Kamanao (Deperalta kick)

ROOS—FG DePeralta 24

RUSHING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 5-35, Sexton 11-28, Sousa 1-0. Castle: Riley Burton 13-55, Aiden Kahele 5-8, Kauanehe Kalahiki-Gohier 3-6, Rolly Gamez 2-(minus 1), N. Kalauokaaea 5-(minus 23).

PASSING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 19-28-0-242. Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 7-22-1-125, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Roosevelt: Jahsiah Souza-Armstead 8-86, Aarona 2-70, Keawe Davis 6-65, Jerry Wu 2-14, Victor Silva 1-7. Castle: Trisen Kalauokaaea 3-77, Sebay 2-28, Isaiah Felipe 2-20.

ILH

‘IOLANI 49, SAINT LOUIS II 14

At Eddie Hamada Field

StL II (0-4, 0-4) 0 6 8 0 — 14

‘Iolani (4-5, 3-2) 14 14 14 7 — 49

IOL—Kekama Kane 41 pass from CJ Villanueva (Kane kick)

IOL—Kane 75 pass from Villanueva (Austin Dang kick)

IOL—Jones Vierra 3 run (Kane kick)

IOL—Keon Preusser 78 pass from Villanueva (Kane kick)

STL—Marquez Mellor 9 run (kick failed)

STL— Mellor 46 run (2 pt good)

IOL—Kane 9 pass from Villanueva (Kane kick)

IOL—Kane 45 pass from Villanueva (Dang kick)

IOL—Preusser 45 pass from Villanueva (Kane kick)

RUSHING—Saint Louis: Mellor 15-127, Lexton Cachola 4-24, Brayden Wolff 2-1, Isaac Catbagan 1-0, Ali’inui Kuamo’o 2-(minus 2). ‘Iolani: Vierra 17-49, Quincy Oka 9-41, Villanueva 4-10.

PASSING—Saint Louis: Kuamo’o 15-28-3-121, Kailianu Hao 0-2-1-0. ‘Iolani: Villanueva 19-21-0-428, Halelu Lima 1-1-0-1, Adrian Perkins 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Saint Louis: Zion Lefotu 4-41, Damien Diaz 3-35, Ke’olu Markle-Kane 3-30, Keawe Ka’alekahi 4-18, Wolff 1-14. ‘Iolani: Kane 9-275, Preusser 6-125, Hayashi 3-23, Jaeden Park 2-6.

Also:

Pac-Five 28, Kamehameha II 20