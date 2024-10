Scoreboard – October 12, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five (boys), 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Mid-Pacific at Punahou (boys and girls), 9 a.m.; Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts (girls), 10 a.m.; Hanalani at Kamehameha (boys and girls), 10 a.m.

OIA: Individual and Team Championships, 2 p.m at Leilehua.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: HPU Invitational, 7 a.m. at TBD.

ILH: Meet No. 4, TIME TBD at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Boise State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Kapolei, 2 p.m.

OIA Division I: Waianae at Kailua, 1:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. McKinley at Castle, 6 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington.

SOCCER

PacWest: Menlo vs. Hawaii Pacific, men at 4:30 p.m.; women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

PacWest: William Jessup vs. Hawaii Hilo, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIME TBD at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH girls: Varsity I Tournament, No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 3 seed/ No. 2 seed winner, time/site TBD. Third place: No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed loser vs. No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed loser, time/site TBD.

Varsity II, playoff, if necessary; ‘Iolani I-AA at Le Jardin, 9 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, noon.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Molokai Hoe: 8 a.m. from Hale O Lono Harbor, Molokai to Dukes Beach fronting Hilton Hawaiian Village.

TENNIS

College men: Hawaii Fall Invitational, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

COLLEGE

Hawaii Fall Invitational

Friday

At UH Tennis Complex

Singles

Azuma Visaya (UH) def. Filippo Di Perna (UHH), 6-1, 6-1

Mile Matci (HPU) def. Jaime Paquet (UHH), 7-6 (4), 5-7, 1-0 (6)

Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Julius Hell (HPU), 6-3, 6-2

Karl Collins (UH) def. Luca Matheiowetz (UHH), 7-6 (5), 6-2

Adam Vasir (HPU) def. Diego Dalisay (UH), 6-1, 6-7(3), 1-0 (5)

Angus Hill (UH) def. Iori Furuhata (UHH), 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (12)

Finnegan Heber (HPU) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 4-6, 6-0, 1-0(6)

Jacob Pearce (UHH) def. Conner Kurata (UH), 7-5, 7-5

Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Sergi Tintore (UHH), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (6)

Doubles

Mile Matic/Julius Hell (HPU) def. Karl Collins/Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-2

Quinn Snyder/Azuma Visaya (UH) def. Sergi Tintore/Jaime Paquet (UHH). 6-2

Angus Hill/Conner Kurata (UH) def. Jacob Pearce/Filippo Di Perna (HPU), 6-2

Adam Vasir/Finnegan Heber (HPU) def. Yu-Jhe Du/Iori Furuhata (UHH), 6-3

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Friday

Girls

Hawaii Baptist def. Le Jardin 25-22, 25-16, 25-17

Sacred Hearts def. Maryknoll 26-24, 25- 22, 25-16

OIA WEST

Thursday

Girls

Radford def. Aiea 25-15, 25-22, 26-24

Kapolei def. Waipahu 25-16, 25-16, 25-16

Nanakuli def. Leilehua 17-25, 25-18, 25- 13, 25-13

Pearl City def. Waianae 21-19, 16-21, 15-5

PACWEST

Friday

At McCabe Gym

Chaminade def. Westmont 25-18, 25- 16, 25-18

Kills—Mahala Ka’apuni 9, Letizia Cammillucci 9, Anna Stucchi 8. Assists—Grace Talpash 28. Aces—Letizia Cammillucci 6, Anna Stucchi 3. Digs— Letizia Cammillucci 11, Grace Talpash 9, Nanna Inoue 6.

Thursday

At Vulcan Gymnasium

Hawaii Hilo def. Azusa Pacific 25-16, 24-26, 20-25, 25-14, 15-7.

Kills—Samara Cruz 19, Chase Koepke 15, Taylor Tullo 11, Raelee Samio 10. Assists—Maya Imoto-Eakin 29, Emerson Reinke 25. Aces—Cruz 3. Digs—Tani Hoke 27, Reinke 14