UC Davis beats error-prone Wahine for first victory ever in Hawaii

UH's Caylen Alexander took a swing against UC Davis' Ally Chandler and Mia Starr on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii's Jacyn Bamis was at the net against UC Davis' Reese Diersbock.

Hawaii's Tayli Ikenaga, left, Stella Adeyemi, Caylen Alexander, Miliana Sylvester, Kate Lang and Tali Hakas looked to rally as UC Davis players celebrated a point Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ups and downs continued for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team Friday night.

Coming off an impressive road sweep at Long Beach State, the Rainbow Wahine suffered their second home loss in Big West play, as UC Davis rallied from dropping the first set to win 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-17 on Friday night.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,550 saw the conference-leading Aggies (10-5, 5-1) snap an 18-match losing streak to the Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 3-2).

Olivia Utterback had a match-high 21 kills, Jade Light put down 18 and sophomore Reese Diersbock, a Le Jardin Academy alumna, had 12 kills for an Aggies team that returned its entire starting lineup from last year’s squad that qualified for the Big West Championships as the sixth seed.

It was UCD’s first win over UH since 2013 and first ever in Hawaii.

“It’s always a struggle playing here. The crowd is just so epic, and they are so into volleyball,” Diersbock said. “Even with the six-hour plane ride, I think we were ready for it this time. We really prepared ourselves mentally and physically. We really have been getting down to using more mental strategies to keep us in the zone, and it’s really been working.”

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 15 kills and junior middle Jacyn Bamis hit .647 with a career-high-tying 11 kills and no errors for Hawaii, which was inconsistent from the outset.

Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow, who was on the court in pregame warmups serving hard balls at her team, knew what they were up against.

The Aggies served tough behind the service line, recording eight aces and forcing Hawaii out of system routinely, especially in the final set, which UC Davis closed out with a 7-1 run.

“The majority of the balls landed deep, and we’re staying loose, going forward, so that’s just on our part, mechanically, not what we are supposed to be doing,” Ah Mow said. “They started going fast after the first set … and we’re just one step behind every time.”

Aggies setter Mia Starr had a match-high 58 assists and seven digs, while Hawaii setter Kate Lang tallied 47 assists and 10 digs.

Hawaii was balanced offensively, with Alexander taking 39 swings, Tali Hakas recording a season-high 11 kills in 31 swings and Stella Adeyemi putting down nine balls in 27 attempts.

Alexander’s 37 attempts were a season low for a match lasting more than three sets.

“I think the way the match went … shots and stuff wasn’t working,” Ah Mow said. “Kate and Tali actually had some rhythm going. When you’re tight like that, second set, and you’re making 10 to 12 errors, and then you get to the third set and making 15 errors and lose by two, that’s half the game. We gave them half the game.”

Alexander had one kill and two errors in her first 11 swings but came up big at the end of the first set with a kill and then a block out of a UC Davis timeout at set point to put UH in front early.

Bamis had five kills in six swings to carry UH offensively, helping Hawaii win the first set for just the sixth time in 15 matches.

Five Rainbow Wahine had at least two kills and UH scrambled defensively for 17 digs, with libero Tayli Ikenaga (six) and defensive specialist Victoria Leyva (five) leading the way.

UC Davis evened the match hitting .457 in the second set with Utterback and Light combining for 11 of the Aggies’ 18 kills in the set.

UH led 15-13 at the media timeout but was outscored 12-6 the rest of the way.

Light put UCD in the lead for good with back-to-back aces after the match was tied at 16-all. Utterback had her sixth kill in the set to make it 22-19 and Light scored the Aggies’ final three points on kills.

Hawaii led 9-6 in the third set and was poised to end a long rally with a back-row set to Alexander that had the arena crowd ready to explode out of their seats.

Instead, Alexander hit into the net, beginning a six-point run for UC Davis, which continued to win the majority of long rallies.

UH retook the lead with a 5-1 run to make it 18-16 and the set was tied seven more times, with the last coming at 26-26.

UH had two set points that ended with a Lang service error and an Alexander hitting error. Starr had two tough serves that UH struggled to pass and an Allie Caldwell solo block on Alexander and an Utterback kill gave the Aggies a 2-1 lead.

“Definitely a beatable team and we just shot ourselves in the foot,” said Ikenaga, who finished with a match-high 21 digs.

UC Davis closed out the match hitting .395 and scored seven of the final eight points after Hawaii closed to 18-16 on an Aggies service error.

“Whoever shows up is going to win,” Ah Mow said. “Point blank.”

UH returns to the floor on Sunday against UC Riverside at 5 p.m.